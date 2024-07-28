Tua Tagovailoa's cap hit for 2024 is a literal dream for the Miami Dolphins
It's hard not to get overly excited about how things have transpired with Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins made things official, locking in a four-year extension worth $212.4 million, with $167.1 million guaranteed.
The breakdown of things has been provided by Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti and it has given fans even more of a reason to be fired up. Per Ginnitti, Tagovailoa is only going to have a cap hit of $9.5 million for 2024, which is about $13.6 million less than what was originally set to be on the books for him. This is sensational news, especially for general manager Chris Grier.
The Dolphins have created more than $13 million in cap space with the Tua Tagovailoa extension
Getting things over the line with Tagovailoa was needed, but the Dolphins could create even more cap space if they can get an extension done with Tyreek Hill. As things stand, Grier has more than $20 million to play with. Could the addition of a veteran defensive tackle or offensive guard be on the way?
For the offensive line, there have been several names that have been floated around as possible additions. Two main targets could end up being Connor Williams and Greg Van Roten. Williams knows all about Miami and plenty of fans want to see him come back.
Van Roten has plenty of starting experience and he previously took a visit to meet with the New York Giants, though things didn't get finalized there. Van Roten would make a ton of sense for the Dolphins, but we're still waiting to see if Grier will go after him or not.
He surely has the ability to do so thanks to making Tagovailoa a happy man and creating more cap space in the process. Soon enough, we'll see what other moves Grier is able to get done this summer, but the Tua extension alone has opened multiple doors for him.