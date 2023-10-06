Tua Tagovailoa vs. Daniel Jones: Who will be better on Sunday...no seriously
Heading into Week 5, the Miami Dolphins face the New York Giants in the Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday. The Dolphins will try to revert the bad performance against the Buffalo Bills last week, while the Giants will try to turn around their actual present in this new season, where their record is 1-3. But the battle won't be with the two teams; the real war will be between both quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa and Daniel Jones.
If we look at the stats of both players this season, Tua is one step ahead of Daniel Jones mostly in every stat. Beginning with the team record, Tua has helped Miami to start on the right foot, winning their first three games against the LA Chargers, New England Patriots, and the Denver Broncos. But last week against the Bills, Tua couldn't perform as before, and the constant pressure of the Bill's defense was a problem for the quarterback. With these four games, Tua has gained 1,306 passing yards.
On the other hand, we have Daniel Jones, with a low number of passing yards, which reflects the current state of the Giants, with a record of only one win against the Arizona Cardinals and three losses against the 49ers, the Seahawks, and the Dallas Cowboys. During these four games, Jones managed to get 765 passing yards.
But what happens if we look at their careers and not just this season?
With one more year in the NFL, Daniel Jones has 58 games, eighteen more than Tua, who has only 40. In terms of passing yards and passing touchdowns, the 1st round pick for the Giants is ahead, with 12,368 passing yards and 62 passing touchdowns. But the Dolphins quarterback isn't too far from this number, with one year less than Jones. Tagovailoa has 9,321 passing yards and 61 passing touchdowns in only four seasons at the NFL.
However, Tua has better numbers when we look at the yards gained per pass attempt, with 233.0, while Daniel Jones has 19,8 Y/A less, with a total of 213.2.