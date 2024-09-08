Tyreek Hill wasn't the only Dolphins player detained by police on Sunday
By Ryan Heckman
As the Miami Dolphins were getting set to kick off their Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, one of their star players encountered an issue en route to the game.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was detained by police just hours before kickoff on Sunday, in what was called a traffic incident. The team released an official statement on the matter:
"This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police. He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safety arrived to the stadium and will be available for today's game."
As if this wasn't already enough drama for the first week of the season, we came to find out that Hill was actually not, in fact, the only Dolphins player to be detained in handcuffs on Sunday morning.
As it turns out, defensive lineman Calais Campbell was also handcuffed alongside Hill. It wasn't hard to believe to learn that Campbell was simply trying to deescalate the situation when he was detained.
After all, we're talking about an NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award recipient in Campbell. Making peace seems it would make a very likely explanation.
“For him to put handcuffs on me, I felt some type of way. But that just goes to show how resilient we are," Campbell told Cameron Wolfe.
The Tyreek Hill and Calais Campbell situation appears to be blown out of proportion
It was tight end Jonnu Smith, a teammate of Hill and Campbell, who called agent Drew Rosenhaus and informed him of the situation on Sunday morning. From Rosenhaus' perspective, this situation was "mind-boggling" and sounds like it should never have happened.
Rosenhaus said that Hill was "very emotional" over the situation, but still showed up to play for his teammates and, ultimately, helped pull out a victory.
As for what's next in these circumstances, Rosenhaus says the Dolphins are involved and they will be looking into it.
"I just can't imagine there's any scenario where you would handcuff him, put him on the ground ... I'm just distraught about it," Rosenhaus said.
As for Hill and his performance Sunday? He may have been upset, but it didn't show. Hill went for seven grabs and 130 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown reception to which he celebrated in an epic fashion.
For now, this is all we know on the situation. Hopefully, some clarity will come in the foreseeable future.