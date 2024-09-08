Video emerges of Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill being handcuffed before kickoff
In troubling news ahead of the Miami Dolphins season-opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, it was announced that star wide receiver Tyreek Hill had been detained and put in handcuffs by local police in Miami on his way to Hard Rock Stadium. What in the heck was going on here with the speedster?
It has since been announced that Hill was pulled over on suspicion of reckless driving, which led to a verbal altercation with the officers on duty. Following the verbal altercation, Hill was placed on the ground and put in handcuffs. Moments ago, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared video of the incident and it sure has people talking:
Tyreek Hill was detained by police on suspicion of reckless driving before the Dolphins game
Shortly after Hill was detained, he was let go on his own volition and he went to the stadium to get ready for the showdown with the Jaguars. The Dolphins wasted no time in releasing a statement to clear up any rumors that had been circulating. Per the team release, Hill was pulled over about a block from Hard Rock.
From there, he was detained briefly and teammates pulled over to make sure he was okay. He was cited for the driving violation, but then let go and he'll be playing against the Jaguars. Drew Rosenhaus, Hill's agent, went on to tell Schefter that this whole situation was 'troubling.'
Hill was visibly upset, but Rosenhaus and some of his Miami teammates were seen trying to calm him down after all of this went down. Now, the All-Pro wideout will look to shake things off and put forth a head-turning performance with Tua Tagovailoa against the Jacksonville defense. He'll certainly be asked about what happened after the final whistle between the Dolphins and Jaguars. More details are sure to come from this.