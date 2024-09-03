Tyreek Hill has a scorching hot take about Jaylen Waddle this season
After Tyreek Hill made Miami Dolphins fans worry about one of the team's receivers, he had nothing but praise for another one. Hill was asked what he predicts is in store for fellow Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle this year and poured on the compliments.
“All-Pro. I’d say All-Pro this year. He’s taken his game to another level in the classroom. He’s taking it more serious."
As the old informericals used to say, but wait, there's more!
Hill continued to heap praise onto Waddle, going so far as to say that he thinks the former Alabama standout will be Dolphins WR1 this year.
“You’re fast, you’re twitchy, you gotta be able to do it in the classroom, and he’s done a great job, you know, taking advice from coach Wes [Welker] … and all of the older guys in our room. I expect All-Pro, WR1, all that. Lead our team.”
Tyreek Hill expects great things from Jaylen Waddle in 2024
Waddle has been phenomenal for the Dolphins since joining the team as a first-round pick in 2021. He's had at least 1,000 yards receiving in all three of his pro seasons and while he's coming off the worst year statiscally of his career, it's the first time he's missed multiple games due to injury. Even with the three games he missed, Waddle still went over the 1,000-yard receiving mark and scored four touchdowns.
Waddle's efforts landed him a massive extension in the offseason, which Hill celebrated. The contract keeps Waddle tied to the Dolphins through 2028, meaning this team will continue to have a dominant weapon for Tua Tagovailoa to throw to.
Hill thinks Waddle will be even better than him this year, which is saying a lot considering how productive the former Chief has been since landing in Miami. Hill came up one yard shy of the 1,800-yard mark and had 13 trips into the end zone during the 2023 season. If Waddle can also start to put up those kind of numbers, then the rest of the league will really have to game plan the Dolphins differently.
With the AFC East continuing to get more competitive each year, the Dolphins need all the help they can get if they want to reach the playoffs again in 2024. Hopefully Hill's predictions come true and Waddle can take the torch as the WR1 in Miami (with Hill still putting up monster numbers, of course).