Tyreek Hill sends agent strongly-worded message that will make Dolphins fans happy
By Brian Miller
Tyreek Hill wants a new contract extension, and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has apparently been talking to the Miami Dolphins about the possibility. Hill, however, had a strong message for his agent about the ongoing talks.
Speaking with the media, Hill said that he has been hoping that a new deal can get done, but he also added that he told his agent, "Don't go getting me traded, bro!" That should make fans very happy, a it's clear he has no desire to play for anyone else:
Tyreek Hill has made it clear to his agent that he doesn't want to be traded
"The last time you did this, you got me traded," Hill told the media members of the story of his conversation with Rosenhaus. He has made it clear that he wants to remain in Miami, going so far as to say his family is now all here and they love being in the area.
When Hill was traded from Kansas City, the Dolphins gave him a contract that was the highest in the NFL at his position. That has since changed with other players getting more over the last offseason. Hill is still one of the best at his position, though.
The star wide receiver is taking the right approach. He isn't demanding a new deal, and he isn't holding out or "in" at practice. He is simply letting the process work itself out. Hill has also been adamant that Tua Tagovailoa needs to be extended as well, if not first.
Hill has been a champion for Tua since his arrival, and a new extension for Hill will likely come after a deal with his QB is reached. For now, Hill continues to let everyone know that he wants to play out the rest of his career in South Florida with the Dolphins.