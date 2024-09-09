Update on Tyreek Hill situation further reveals details from traffic stop
By Mike Luciano
The Miami Dolphins' Week 1 win against a very tough Jacksonville Jaguars team was overshadowed, in some ways, by what went down before the game. Superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill was cited for traffic violations, but the incident soon spiraled out into something more noteworthy.
Hill was placed in handcuffs and was later seen with his face on the ground. Dolphins defensive lineman Calais Campbell was also placed in handcuffs briefly after "disobeying a direct order." The incident is still very much up in the air, as details on what happened are still flowing in.
While there is not yet any additional clarity on the particulars of what went down between the original stop and Hill ending up on the ground, there have been a few tidbits that explained the particulars of the situation.
According to Jeff Darlington of ESPN, Hill was cited for careless driving and a seatbelt violation. Campbell, who was placed in handcuffs briefly, was not given a citation for the incident. The Miami-Dade Police Department told Darlington the stop "remains an internal investigation" and declined to give particulars on any of what happened between the officers and Hill.
Details revealed after Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Calais Campbell handcuffed
One of the officers from the Hill stop has already been placed on administrative leave by the MDPD. While the bodycam footage from the incident could be very illuminating as to what exactly went down, Miami-Dade Police are not releasing the footage to the public.
Hill still managed to leave the incident and make it to Hard Rock Stadium in time for the game. Hill thrived, catching seven passes for 130 yards and one touchdown as the Dolphins won 20-17 despite trailing by two touchdowns in the second half.
This legal matter is still very much ongoing, and it could hang over both Hill and the Dolphins for the majority of the 2024 season. Updates will likely be coming in the next few weeks, as this unusual situation needs to be resolved fully.