Updated Dolphins depth chart after Tua Tagovailoa lands on injured reserve
The Miami Dolphins have placed Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve, which means he will miss a minimum of four games. With no timeline set on a potential return, Miami's star quarterback can't play until at least Week 8.
In the corresponding move, the Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Tyler Huntley off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad. Huntley is a former Pro Bowler who has previously spent time with the Ravens and Cleveland Browns. He will compete with Skylar Thompson for the Dolphins' backup spot.
Thompson won the No. 2 job ahead of Mike White in the preseason, but neither quarterback played particularly well. Huntley provides competition, and it might not take long for him to win the job ahead of Thompson.
Here is Miami's updated quarterback depth chart after the Tagovailoa news.
Dolphins quarterback depth chart after Tua Tagovailoa update
Is Huntley a better quarterback than Thompson? Absolutely. Does that mean he will instantly take over the QB1 job? Probably not.
QB1
Skylar Thompson
QB2
Tyler Huntley
Practice squad
Tim Boyle
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has shown confidence in Thompson, and he doesn't have much other choice. Huntley is a talented player with experience in a backup role, but he must first get up to speed with McDaniel's playbook. It would be unrealistic to expect him to start in Week 3 on short notice and successfully lead the offense. He needs time.
Miami could continue to explore other quarterback options—Bryce Young, anyone?—but in the meantime, it's Thompson's job to lose. He has a good understanding of the Dolphins' offense and will get the start against the Seattle Seahawks this week.
As for Week 4, who knows?
Huntley still won't have a great grasp of the offense, but McDaniel's good friend Matt LaFleur showed how it's possible to win with a backup quarterback on short notice.
Thompson will get his opportunity, and he needs to make the most of it.