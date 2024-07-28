USA Today's season prediction for the Dolphins will have everyone furious
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are off and running with training camp and people can't wait for Week 1 to get here. Before the summer ends, though, the team would be smart to print out and post the 2024 NFL record predictions from USA Today Sports.
The former hotel newspaper staple took to social media to predict every NFL team's record for the upcoming season. In the AFC East, the Miami Dolphins are not on top, but that isn't what should drive the Dolphins' players.
The East is going to be won by the Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets, who they see finishing with a 12-5 record. In second place, the depleted Buffalo Bills will fall two games shy of a division championship finishing 10-7. Miami? Well, they have the Dolphins finishing in third with an 8-9 record.
Miami has tough games on the schedule this year, especially down the stretch, but eight wins is a lot less than most NFL experts are giving Miami. While many in the media are not sure the Dolphins will win the division, most expect them to challenge for a playoff spot as a Wild Card team.
The Dolphins have plenty of haters to prove wrong this season
It will be interesting to see what happens in 2024 and a lot will ride on Tua Tagovailoa. If he gets hurt, the Dolphins may very well finish 8-9, but right now, there is too much talent on both sides of the ball to believe Miami can't beat more than eight teams.
The team's first five games will see them play the Jaguars and Bills at home before traveling to Seattle in Week 3. They host the Titans and then travel to New England. Miami should be able to win at least three of those games before a Week 6 BYE.
When they come off the bye, they face the Colts on the road, Cardinals at home, and the Bills in Buffalo. Starting with Buffalo, the schedule starts to get tough with the Rams, Raiders, Patriots, Packers, Jets, Texans, 49ers, Browns, and the Jets again. Of those final nine games, Miami should be able to beat the Raiders and Patriots, and the Jets at home with no problems.