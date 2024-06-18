Veteran Dolphins OL wants a chance to play guard heading into his contract year
By Brian Miller
Liam Eichenberg has played guard and center, but in 2023, he was the Miami Dolphins starting center after Connor Williams went down. In 2024, Eichenberg wants to head back to guard. Via Omar Kelly who now covers the team for the Miami Herald, Eichenberg said he wants another shot at the position. "I know the offense. I know how to run the offense..."
The Dolphins are thin at guard and moving Eichenberg back to his more natural position makes a lot of sense. We would hope that the time he spent at center will help his development in understanding the guard spot more. For all the vitriol that fans throw at him, he hasn't been that bad.
Eichenberg was drafted in the second round, but the Dolphins gave up draft capital to move up to take him. He didn't immediately make the kind of impact fans had expected. Instead, Eichenberg struggled with consistency against bigger and faster defenders. His move last year to center was out of need. At center, Eichenberg hit a groove and the Dolphins offensive line was playing better, but the Dolphins knew they need a better option. In 2024, the Dolphins signed free agent Aaron Brewer, who will handle the center job this season.
With Brewer on the roster, the only place for Eichenberg to shift to is guard. He isn't built to play tackle. Butch Barry has done a great job developing this line, and Eichenberg shifting down will provide depth and possibly starting competition.
The Dolphins are thin at guard. They let Robert Hunt leave in free agency and made no significant signings to replace him. If the Dolphins don't think Eichenberg is an answer at guard, we have to wonder if he will have a spot in the final 53.
This question may arise if he is relegated to the backup center role. We say a similar situation with Michael Dieter, who was moved from guard to backup center and then off the team. Eichenberg is entering his final season under his rookie contract, and there has been no indication that the Dolphins plan to extend him.