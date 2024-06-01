Watch Jaylen Waddle send special message to Dolphins fans after signing new deal
Easily one of the biggest pieces of news recently in the NFL has been the Miami Dolphins getting things done, finally, with star wideout Jaylen Waddle. The fourth-year wideout has officially put the pen to paper on a three-year extension worth $84.75 million.
Waddle's new deal will also pay him $76 million in guaranteed dough, which of course has him smiling from ear to ear. Shortly after Miami announced the extension, the team posted a video of a very happy Waddle sending a special message to the fanbase. You already know he's loving this moment:
Jaylen Waddle could not be happier that he landed his Miami Dolphins extension
"Phins Nation, Jaylen Waddle here, just put the pen to paper. We locked in, man. A couple more years - have some memories over the years, hopefully we can keep it going. Phins up. Phins for the win."- Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle
That reaction is great to see from Waddle, as this has been a long time coming for him. After DeVonta Smith and Nico Collins inked their contracts, it only applied more pressure for Chris Grier to get something done with his stud wideout. Thankfully, this is now nothing more for Miami to worry about.
However, the Waddle update won't be the final bit of contract work for the Dolphins this offseason, as Tua Tagovailoa, Jevon Holland and others are hoping to get reworked contracts. Even Tyreek Hill is wanting a bit of a pay raise after he was downright unreal with the ball in his hands in 2023.
We can worry about all of that later. Now, people can just sit back and know that Waddle is going to look to keep being a standout for this offense, as he has finished with at least 1,000 yards in his first three seasons. This fall and winter, he'll look to make it four straight years and he'll be doing so as a rich man.