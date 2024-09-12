Who are the announcers and referees for Dolphins vs. Bills tonight?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills will square off on Thursday Night Football this week in a head-to-head clash for a potential early control of the AFC East. This is a game fans aren't going to want to miss.
Miami has lost all but one game to the Bills in the last 13 attempts, which came in 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Bills have owned the Dolphins in every other contest, including a playoff game in 2022, when the Dolphins almost beat them in Orchard Park with Skylar Thompson as quarterback.
This week's game will be televised on Amazon Prime. Here is what you need to know regarding the announcers and referees:
Announcers for the Dolphins vs. Bills
- Lead play-by-play announcer: Al Michaels
- Color commentator: Kirk Herbstreit
- Sideline reporter: Kaylee Hartung
Few announcers in the sports world are clearly living legends, so when the Dolphins get the call from Michaels, it's a great time to embrace greatness. Herbstreit has also become one of the best sports announcers, making this a great early-season crew. Michaels has been a stalwart sports announcer since 1964. He is one of the most respected NFL announcers in the league.
Referees for Dolphins vs. Bills
Head referee: Bill Vinovich
Vinovich is entering his 16th season as an NFL referee. He has 19 seasons under his belt and has served three years as an official in a different capacity. Last week, his crew officiated the Commanders vs. Buccaneers game.
- Umpire: Scott Walker (1)
- Down Judge: Dale Keller (2)
- Line Judge: Tripp Sutter (6)
- Field Judge: Aaron Santi (10)
- Side Judge: Jimmy Buchanan (16)
- Back Judge: Todd Prukop (16)
- Replay Official: Denise Crudup (5)
- Replay Assistant: Chad Wakefield (2)
The Bills and Dolphins are both trying to advance to an early 2-0 record to start the 2024 season. The Bills knocked off the Cardinals to open their season last week, while the Dolphins beat the Jaguars. This will be the Dolphins' second home game in a row, while the Bills will make their first road trip of the season.