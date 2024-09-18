Wild proposed 3-team trade would land the Dolphins a Super Bowl-winning QB
The Miami Dolphins' season took a turn for the worst when Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion in the blowout loss to the Bills in Week 2. With Tagovailoa landing on IR and a return date being totally up in the air, the Dolphins might take a risk and make a move for a quarterback before the trade deadline.
We all know that Skylar Thompson isn't the long-term answer for Miami. The Dolphins could continue to give Thompson opportunities and see if that's enough to land them a high draft pick next year where they could bring in a new quarterback. That being said, tanking for a high draft pick when the Dolphins have so much talent just seems like a wasted year.
Some might point to Bryce Young as an option for the Dolphins. After all, Young is still relatively new to the league and maybe Mike McDaniel could fix him and help him regain his confidence. Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel thinks that Young should be traded, but not to the Dolphins.
In his three-team trade proposal, Daniel suggested that the Panthers trade Bryce Young to the Rams, Los Angeles could send Matthew Stafford to the Dolphins, and both Miami and LA would send a pick to Carolina. Got it? Good, let's continue then.
Chase Daniel says the Dolphins should trade for Matthew Stafford
I respect Daniel for swinging for the fences here and trying to make three different teams happy. While the Rams would be foolish to take part in this trade (especially for so little), the Dolphins would be thrilled to welcome Stafford to South Beach.
There's no question that Stafford would have some fun weapons to throw to in Miami, which is not the case for him in Los Angeles right now, as Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are both banged up. Stafford would immediately have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at his disposal, with those two being arguably the best duo in the NFL.
This trade would not put the pressure on the Dolphins to find a replacement for Tua right away and they'd have a Super Bowl champion quarterback taking snaps for them. Stafford would have no problems getting the ball to Hill and Waddle and the Dolphins would 100 percent be back in the AFC East title race if the Rams were willing to make something like this happen. While it's quite unlikely something of this nature goes down, never say never, we suppose.