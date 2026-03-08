Potential Packers cap casualty could become Dolphins' top target

The Miami Dolphins will not be spending a lot of money in free agency, but there may be a few players they can't help but look at when the market opens. Many believe the first order of business is to sign Malik Willis, but it's another soon-to-be former Packer that might steal the show.

There has been increased speculation that the Packers will be moving on from former Pro Bowl defensive end Rashan Gary, and that release could be too much for Jon-Eric Sullivan to pass on.

Gary posted a goodbye message on social media, which the athlete quickly deleted, and then claimed his account had been hacked. It's likely the Packers are trying to find a trade partner who would absorb some of the dead-money hit. His post led many to believe his release is inevitable.

Former Packers DE Rashan Gary could be too good for the Miami Dolphins to pass up

There has been nothing official from the Packers yet. Nothing needs to happen before March 11th, when the new year kicks into full gear and free agency begins.

Gary is the epitome of what Green Bay tries to do. A 2019 first-round pick, developed by the team, was extended and is now likely being released as they get younger. Sullivan should be salivating, and Jeff Hafley has to be knocking on his door whispering "Gary" in his ear.

Gary started 15 of his 16 games played last year and all 17 the year before. He will finish his Packers' career with 46.5 sacks. In Miami, he would immediately become the best edge rusher they have. The question Dolphins fans should be asking is, "Why should the Dolphins pursue him?"

Gary only knows the "Packers-way" of doing things. He is 28 years old and has been in that system his entire career. Sullivan has watched him every day, and Hafley has coached him the last two seasons. Add in the fact that Miami is in desperate need of help at the position, and it makes sense.

Miami wants to rebuild, but also to remain competitive. To do that, you need good players on the roster.

The Dolphins will get more than an edge-rusher. They will get a veteran locker room leader who can help Robinson grow as a player, and he needs the help.

The fact that Gary knows Miami's defense is more appealing than anything. If the Packers do release him, they will carry most of the dead money, potentially allowing the Dolphins to get him at a lower price. Should he opt to go to the Dolphins?

Gary is going to find other suitors. His joining the Dolphins may be more up to him than Miami showing interest. Gary is due to count $28 million against this year's cap. The Packers would get nearly $11 million back if released, but would eat $17 milliion in dead money.

Gary would be a great fit for the Dolphins, but his salary demands and the likely pursuit of several other teams will most assuredly leave Sullivan and the Dolphins out of the chase, should he get released.