Predicting which Dolphins free agents will re-sign and who is gone

The Miami Dolphins have big decisions to make.

Free agency is finally here, and the Dolphins aim to make the necessary moves to get back into contention next season.

This offseason's releases will impact their decisions moving forward. Durham Smythe, Raheem Mostert, and Kendall Fuller leave gaps in the roster, and Fuller's release leaves a big hole. With free agency kicking into gear officially on March 12 (after the two-day tampering period), Miami's window to get a plan in place is almost over.

Which free agents will the Dolphins bring back, and who has likely played their final snap for the team?

Free agents the Dolphins must re-sign in 2025

Tyler Dodson, LB: Money might be an issue, but Dodson showed a lot of effort and the ability to play physical and smart. He fits well with Anthony Weaver's scheme. Getting him back would be a good start to keep some continuity on the defense. Dodson, however, could have a say in where he plays.

Kader Kohou, CB: The Dolphins placed the right-of-first-refusal tender on Kohou, who is a restricted free agent, giving them a chance to match any offer sheets he signs in free agency. Releasing Fuller creates a hole in the secondary that won't be filled by Storm Duck or Cam Smith. Creating another hole by letting Kohou leave wouldn't be smart or ideal, either.

Da'Shawn Hand, DL: Hand played well when he was on the field. He is still a rotational player, but he has given the Dolphins enough reason to bring him back and continue his development. Miami will need to address the defensive line in free agency or the draft, but Hand provides good depth.

Emmanuel Ogbah, LB: The Dolphins won't need to re-sign Ogbah right away because he won't get much interest when free agency begins, but they need to get him back. Ogbah had a good season in 2024, coming in to help after Shaq Barrett abruptly retired.

Free agents the Dolphins should move on from in 2025

Liam Eichenberg, OL: There is no single fan (that I am aware of) who wants to see Eichenberg back on the sideline. Even at a league minimum salary, the best he can offer is a backup role or as a practice squad scout player. He is far too inconsistent to think he can turn it around in a fifth season.

Jevon Holland, S: While everyone would love to see Holland back, the salary is going to be far too much than the Dolphins should want to pay. Holland had a down year in 2024, but it won't change what he is likely to make on his next deal.

Duke Riley, LB: Riley continues to miss tackles and isn't providing a spark on special teams. Yes, he is a depth player, but not a very good one. The Dolphins can find better, and the money they would pay Riley can be used elsewhere.

Isaiah Wynn, OL: When Wynn is healthy, the Dolphins' offensive line is a lot better. In fact, it's because of how good the Dolphins' line plays when he is healthy that fans are screaming for the line to be rebuilt. Unfortunately, Wynn can't stay healthy long enough to make a difference, and any salary spent on him is wasted.

Braxton Berrios, WR: Berrios was hurt last year and missed the entire season. He didn't look good the year before, and the Dolphins have a better option in the return game with Malik Washington.

Tyler Huntley, QB: The Dolphins will likely add another backup quarterback this offseason. Huntley isn't there yet, and the Dolphins can't rely on him to be the go-to should Tua Tagovailoa go down.

Free agents the Dolphins should bring back if the price is right

Kendall Lamm, OL: Lamm has proven he is good enough to provide depth when he is healthy. That is what needs to be considered.

River Cracraft, WR: Solid route-running has given Cracraft roster spots the last two years, but injuries have kept him off the field. He should be brought back for camp.

Benito Jones, DT: Jones didn't play as well as expected, but he was still a good rotational defensive lineman. If Miami can get him back on a one-year, low-end deal, they absolutely should, and that is probably what Jones will get on the open market.

Elijah Campbell, S: Campbell's value to the Dolphins' secondary went up the minute Fuller was released, but not to the point he is an absolute must.

Calais Campbell, DL: Campbell returning would be a major win for the organization, but it would also be quite shocking. Campbell, if he decides to play, will likely chase a Super Bowl, and that isn't in Miami.

The 5 free-agent decisions that could go either way

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB: Wilson should test the market. After releasing Raheem Mostert, the Dolphins could bring Wilson back on a one-year deal.

Jordan Poyer, S: Poyer's production has dropped considerably from his days with the Bills, which is one reason they didn't have a problem with him leaving. Miami can do better for less. Let him walk.

Robert Jones, OL: Jones has come a long way since being an undrafted free agent. He has starting experience, but the Dolphins need better on the interior. The Dolphins could bring him back for depth.

Siran Neal, CB: Neal is a special teams player, and a good one. With a new special teams coordinator, re-signing Neal to an inexpensive contract would make sense.

Anthony Walker Jr., LB: Walker played well at times and would probably do better with another season under Anthony Weaver. If the Dolphins can get him on another low-end one-year deal, it would be smart to have some depth consistency.

