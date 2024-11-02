Predicting Dolphins' next 5 games entering season-defining stretch
By Brian Miller
It's hard to believe Week 9 is already here. The season has flown by, and it's been a horrible experience for Miami Dolphins fans.
Two months ago, no one would have believed you had you said the team would have only two wins at this point in the year. What is worse is how the team is losing. Tua Tagovailoa has led the team to one victory this year, and that was against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
What is even more upsetting is that had the Dolphins missed that game-clinching field goal in Week 1, and had New England Patriots receiver Ja'Lynn Polk tapped his toe in the end zone, the Dolphins would be the only NFL team without a win. It has been that kind of season.
It doesn't get much easier for the Dolphins heading into the next five games.
Game-by-game predictions for Dolphins over their next 5 games
Week 9: at Buffalo Bills
The Dolphins haven't beaten the Bills in Buffalo since 2016, an eight-game losing run in Orchard Park. The Bills are beatable, but not by this Dolphins team, which, of course, means the Dolphins will find a way to win it.
Reality is different. Miami can't beat good teams (or bad ones, for that matter). It's hard to look at this next week as anything but another loss. The Bills have six wins on the season, and after this week, it will be a five-game lead for the Bills over the Dolphins.
Prediction: Loss (2-6)
Week 10: at Los Angeles Rams
Leaving Buffalo with a loss is likely, so getting out of South Florida and taking a trip to the West Coast might help get the local vitriol off their backs for a few days. Miami will face the Rams in Los Angeles, and while the Rams are not very good this year as their record indicates, they just beat a good Minnesota Vikings team on Thursday Night Football.
Miami has had problems stopping good receivers, and the Rams have two stars in Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.
It's hard to imagine the Dolphins winning this game, so they are probably coming home with their sixth loss of the year.
Prediction: Loss (2-7)
Week 11: vs. Las Vegas Raiders
The Dolphins might be bad, but are they as bad as the Raiders? Las Vegas is tough to predict. While it is 2-6 on the season, one of its victories came against the Baltimore Ravens on the road.
A win here could help turn the team's mentality around, but any chances at the playoffs would be surprising. If the Dolphins are still close, the rest of the AFC East has fallen toward them. A loss to the Raiders, and Miami might just be officially eliminated. They should win this one, though.
Prediction: Win (3-7)
Week 12: vs. New England Patriots
The Patriots shockingly beat the New York Jets in Week 8, which is more of a reflection of how bad the Jets are than anything. If there is a team worse than Miami, it has to be the Jets. The Dolphins narrowly beat the Patriots earlier in the season, and they won't face the same team they did then. The Patriots are starting to play a little better, but I doubt they play well enough to take a win from the Dolphins in Miami.
Back-to-back wins are on tap for Miami, but it's too little, too late. By the end of Week 12, the Dolphins should have four wins unless they can steal one from the Bills or Rams. With six games left on the schedule, 4-7 isn't going to keep the Dolphins in postseason talk.
Prediction: Win (4-7)
Week 13: at Green Bay Packers
The Dolphins should have been heading to a great duel between Tua Tagovailoa and Jordan Love, but it is hard to believe that this matchup will be anything incredible. It's a primetime game on Thanksgiving, and that means the entire world can tune in to watch. This one might be one of those games that spoil your appetite.
It isn't going to be easy for the Dolphins, but a lot can happen between now and then, so maybe the team will find a rhythm by the time this game comes around.
Prediction: Win (5-7)