Predicting the Dolphins' Week 2 inactives against the 49ers

Week 2 of the NFL has arrived, and the Miami Dolphins are wrapping up their two-week trip out west. After a loss to the Raiders, Miami won't find it any easier in week two against the 49ers.

For the most part, the 49ers are relatively healthy, at least as far as their skill players and starters are concerned. The Dolphins are banged up, but they too are not horribly bad. The two biggest names that will miss Sunday we already know about.

Chop Robinson and Ronnie Harrison Jr. were ruled out by Jeff Hafley earlier this week. Robinson is in the concussion protocol after an incident in practice. Harrison will miss this week with a hamstring.

Miami Dolphins inactive list surprises no one ahead of Week 2

Brady Cook will more than likely miss his second week in a row serving as the emergency 3rd quarterback. He will spend the entire season on this list until he is actually needed. Hopefully that will not happen.

Cook joined last weeks inactives who are more than likely going to remain the same this week.

WR Jalen Tolbert

TE Justin Joly

OG D.J. Campbell

OT Chukwuebuka Godrick

CB Taylor Reese

The needs on the 53 this week don't align with those players being on the active roster. Miami has activated Clelen Ferrell and Max Llewellyn from the practice squad. This will be the 2nd week for Ferrell and the first for Llewellyn.

It will be fun to watch the rookie get some real game reps. Given the depth at the position, Llewellyn could see an interesting number of snaps. He should expect to see special teams reps, but also a limited number of defensive snaps.

Of those players who were inactive last week, at least two have a slim chance of being active. Long snapper Tucker Addington is questionable with a shoulder injury, and it's unclear if he will play this week.

Tolbert could add value to the WR unit and return game. Last week, Ryan Miller was active, and he didn't make an impact on the offense. Hafley could swap the two this week. Campbell, on the other hand, is a long shot, but there is always a slim chance when it's the offensive line.

The 49ers acknowledged that TE George Kittle will play, but WR De'Zhaun Stribling has been ruled out. Running back Kaelon Black is expected to play despite a questionable designation.