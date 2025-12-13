Prized free agent makes prime time statement Dolphins can't ignore

Despite the Miami Dolphins' recent resurgence, this team is still headed for an unmistakable change in direction. Aging or underperforming stars like Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa may be on the way out, making way for a new era of Dolphins football.

One upcoming free agent just made his case for becoming one of the building blocks of that new era.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts put on the performance of his career in a thrilling victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Moving forward, the Dolphins need to pay close attention to him. He may just end up being their next elite weapon on offense.

Miami Dolphins can't ignore Kyle Pitts' elite TNF performance

For years, the narrative around Pitts has been marked by disappointment and wasted potential. He went from one of the most exciting young players in the league to an afterthought.

It only took him one game to flip that narrative on its head. On Thursday night, Pitts recorded 11 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns. Without wide receiver Drake London on the field, he became the primary pass catcher in Atlanta's offense, playing a major role in their 14-point second-half comeback.

The breakout performance was the culmination of a few weeks of quietly impressive production. Pitts had eclipsed 80 receiving yards in each of his previous two games.

He's still not the impactful run blocker that many teams look for in a tight end, but he has established himself as a true threat in the passing game. Just months away from hitting free agency for the first time in his career, Pitts just put the rest of the NFL on notice.

The Falcons may choose to extend him after this year. After all, he has become their clear secondary receiving option. But if Pitts is looking for a fresh start, Miami could be the obvious landing spot. The Dolphins added Darren Waller this offseason, but he's certainly not a long-term answer at the position. They'll still need to bring in a starting tight end for the future.

With his elite athleticism and ball skills, Pitts would be an intriguing option for Mike McDaniel, should he stick around as the Dolphins' head coach. McDaniel's creative offensive system would allow Pitts to be utilized in the best way possible. If he hits free agency, the Dolphins should strongly consider bringing him to Miami.