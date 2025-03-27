Projected trade would leave Dolphins with an easy decision on draft day

The Miami Dolphins haven't been as involved with making draft-day trades since they moved around in the first round four years ago. That might not change in 2025, but it should.

Miami's last big move came when it traded out of the No. 3 spot with the San Francisco 49ers before trading back up to No. 8 for Jaylen Waddle. Since then, the Dolphins have resisted trading their pick to acquire more draft selections.

Will the Dolphins make a move this year and leave the 13th overall selection to someone else? Probably not, but they absolutely should, and the latest predictions by NFL.com's Chad Reuter would be a home run hit for Chris Grier.

The analyst believes a trade between the Dolphins and the Arizona Cardinals would be a win-win scenario in the first round, and frankly, it's hard to argue his point. Here is Reuter's proposal:

Dolphins' trade idea would give Chris Grier more options on Day 2

The Dolphins would only drop three positions in the first round but swap a fourth-rounder for a third, a climb of 57 spots.

The compensation is good, but the Dolphins could probably tweak that fourth to a later selection. Regardless, Miami would win this deal.

Picking up the extra third would allow the Dolphins to address positions of need with players who could start from Day 1. With the move to No. 16, Miami could target Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant before prioritizing the secondary defender in Round 2. The Dolphins could then use their additional third to focus on the offensive line.

The chances of Miami using its first-round selection on an offensive lineman are slim. Moving down would make sense, provided there are no unexpected drops from the consensus top-12 selections.

