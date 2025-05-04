This QB reunion makes too much sense for Dolphins to ignore

The Miami Dolphins need to add one more quarterback to their roster — they need to give Tyler Huntley a call.

Teams typically carry four into training camp, and the Dolphins still need the additional depth.

Miami's 2025 hopes rest on the arm of Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins seem confident Zach Wilson can carry the team if required, despite not being able to win consistently with the New York Jets. If Wilson goes down, rookie Quinn Ewers is ready to step in and become the next Tom Brady, Dan Marino, or Joe Montana (not really).

The Dolphins should look at a familiar face to provide security, but more importantly, to continue to develop. Huntley was thrust into playing time last season after Tagovailoa was injured, and Skylar Thompson followed. He wasn't good, but he was also put into a position where failing was more likely than succeeding.

Tyler Huntley showed enough last season for the Dolphins to bring him back

Huntley has talent. He isn't an answer right now, but more time in this system could help his overall development. Huntley isn't going to remain a free agent. He has too much potential. His future in 2025 is going to be on a practice squad, so why not Miami's?

No one is suggesting that Huntley should be in line to start. He shouldn't. Not yet. However, training camp and mini-camps will give him valuable reps in this system, and chances are, he will float through waivers to land on the practice squad, where he will get more opportunities to learn the system.

The Dolphins can't go into the camp season with only three QBs, and Quinn Ewers has a lot of work ahead of him as well. He will get snaps throughout the offseason, but last year, the Dolphins added a fourth QB for camp who didn't last. Huntley could last through camp and give the Dolphins a final insurance policy should something catastrophic hit the room.

It would be a low-risk move and makes too much sense. The Dolphins need to bring back Huntley.

