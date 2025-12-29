Quinn Ewers' buzz grows after revealing praise from Mike McDaniel

Following their 20-17 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Mike McDaniel praised Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers as a guy who acts the same on the field as he does in the locker room. McDaniel got his first victory with the young QB and praised his ability to take advantage of the opportunity.

McDaniel hasn't been his typical jovial self since the Dolphins got eliminated from the playoffs, and he almost cracked a smile when he talked about Ewers.

"You have an idea that the game isn't too big for a player. It's awesome when you believe in somebody and they take advantage of the opportunity." Mike McDaniel on Quinn Ewers

Mike McDaniel sees a lot of good things in Quinn Ewers first Miami Dolphins victory

McDaniel said that Ewers exhibits good field vision, a credit he made to the first touchdown of his career to Wease. The Dolphins head coach said that the team was inspired by him, something Wease also brought up about Ewers when he was at the podium.

When speaking about the quarterback, McDaniel said that he is authentic and that it is important to be that way in leadership positions. Continuing, McDaniel said that he is all about football and that "This dude is very smart and on it, comfortable playing the position."

The best praise, however, might have been when he said that Ewers was aggressive and isn't scared. Like Wease, McDaniel echoed that the personality traits he shows in the locker room are the same ones he displays on the field.

This isn't an attempt to talk badly about Tua Tagovailoa, but the Dolphins do seem to be rallying around the new starter and playing harder with nothing on the line. The Dolphins need someone to take the reins, and Ewers understands that being a quarterback also comes with the onus of stepping up as a leader.

It's one game of what may or may not be a lot more in 2026. There is a long road between now and then. Ewers, per McDaniel, will start against the Patriots in Week 18, then the team heads into the offseason, and the Dolphins won't see Ewers back on the field until mini-camps roll around sometime in early May.