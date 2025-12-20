Quinn Ewers now the only thing between Mike McDaniel and the scrap heap

Despite recent reports suggesting otherwise, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel should be coaching the rest of this season like his job depends on it. With the Dolphins eliminated from the playoffs at 6-8, McDaniel has reached the low point of his tenure with Miami, and things don't look much more promising when looking ahead to next season.

The decision to bench quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, despite being justified, also represents a stain on his resume as the man in charge of this team. He built his offense specifically to cater to his skillset, and it worked well enough to convince Miami to give Tua a massive contract extension heading into 2024.

Now, if McDaniel wants to keep his job in 2026 and beyond, he will have to do it with a new QB. For now, at least, that QB will be rookie seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers.

Miami Dolphins need to see Mike McDaniel succeed with Quinn Ewers before committing to him in 2026

Considering the potential limitations the Dolphins will have next season due to paying a now backup QB over $50 million, how well Ewers plays over the next three games could play a huge part in their decision about McDaniel.

He has struggled mightily when forced to call his offense without Tagovailoa at the helm, so his ability to coach up Ewers should be viewed as a sneak peek at what 2026 could look like. It's highly unlikely Tua sees the field again for Miami, and they may not have the resources to bring in a capable starter to replace him. That leaves bargain bin options, or, with any luck, Ewers himself.

Getting even passable QB play from a seventh-round rookie making over 50 times less than Tua would be a huge boost to their inevitable rebuild, even if they ultimately look elsewhere for a long-term answer. McDaniel has failed to show he can coax that level of play out of anyone but Tagovailoa himself, however.

That is again why these next three games are so important. Even if they lose most of, if not all, of them (which would only help their draft position anyway), getting to see what this offense looks like with Ewers running it will inform the entire offseason.

Owner Stephen Ross isn't going to want to completely punt on the 2026 season. If he thinks that McDaniel won't be able to succeed with a new starting QB, he may decide to cut his losses and find a new HC to take the Dolphins forward into 2026 and beyond.