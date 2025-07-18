Randy Moss just gave Dolphins' Tyreek Hill a brutal reality check

The Miami Dolphins have one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, but where does he rank among the best to have ever played the game? One Hall of Famer has a thought on that.

Legendary wide receiver Randy Moss doesn't believe Hill is among the greats in NFL history.

"He's nowhere all-time," Moss told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "Where is he at in today's game? Tyreek Hill is probably top five. I put him top five."

Hill has had his ups and downs with the Dolphins. He has nearly eclipsed the 2,000-yard receiving mark, but also ended last season by quitting on the team.

Where does Tyreek Hill rank among the best wide receivers in NFL history?

The five-time first-team All-Pro is electric with a ball in his hands, and 2025 looks to be more of a return to his 2023 form, rather than his disappointing 2024 season. Still, for all he has done in the NFL, Moss is correct that Hill isn't among the greatest of all time.

If we look strictly at the biggest category, receiving yards, Hill has a long way to go. Jerry Rice is by far the best statistically. He has 22,895 career yards, with the closest to him being Larry Fitzgerald at 17,492. Hill is 42nd in yardage with 11,098.

READ MORE: Tyreek Hill trade door just cracked open after sudden NFL bombshell

Moss is 100 percent correct about where Hill is ranked all-time. And now at the 30-year-old threshold, the chances of him catching up to the top will be tough. Climbing into the top 10 is entirely possible — he needs 3,247 more receiving yards to tie Reggie Wayne in No. 10, although that doesn't factor in the active receivers who are ahead of Hill and could get there sooner, like Mike Evans and Davante Adams.

By the time Hill's career is over, there is no reason why he won't pass Moss (No. 4 all-time, 15,292 receiving yards) or even Terrell Owens (No. 3, 15,934).

Hill has work to do, but it's not impossible.

More Dolphins News and Analysis