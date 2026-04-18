Ranking the last 10 No. 11 picks shows what Dolphins should expect in 2026

In the lead-up to the ever-exciting NFL Draft, Miami Dolphins fans have become able to recite the team's draft picks from memory. The team's first pick — No. 11 overall — should become an impact player if the team chooses wisely. Taking a gander at the last 10 selections at this spot is a perfect exercise in determining just how certain (or uncertain) the draft could be.

From multi-time Pro Bowlers to six-year flameouts to a familiar "what if?" story, there is no shortage of diverse outcomes among the group. Let's not waste any more time and get right into the ranking, starting with No. 10.

Last 10 No. 11 picks give plenty of reason for optimism for the Miami Dolphins

10. 2016 - CB Vernon Hargreaves III, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Notable stats: 290 tackles, six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, four interceptions, and one TD

Hargreaves stayed close to home as a University of Florida graduate when he was selected by the Buccaneers in 2016. He nevertheless was unable to live up to the billing of his draft status. A six-year career was certainly not what anyone intended after being such a high draft pick. What's more, from 2018 (when Pro Football Reference began publishing passer rating allowed) through 2021, Hargreaves allowed a gnarly 112.5 passer rating in his coverage area.

With that in mind, it makes sense that after bouncing around from the Buccaneers to the Houston Texans and finally the defensively desperate Cincinnati Bengals, he found himself out of the league.

9. 2020 - OT Mekhi Becton Sr., New York Jets

Notable stats: 61 games played with 59 starts, 35.7 PFF grade in 2025 (79/81 qualifiers)

Becton is a curious case, as he has seemingly been plagued by weight concerns, uneven play, and injuries his entire career. His rookie season had folks thinking the Jets finally drafted a good one. But, I mean, come on. It's the Jets. Naturally, he fell out of favor as most players who head to that wasteland do, before a surprise turnaround after moving to guard with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024.

He helped the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory, and parlayed that success into a two-year, $20 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately for him (and Justin Herbert), his play cratered back to pre-Philadelphia levels, and he was released after one season. He remains a free agent as of this writing.

8. 2019 - OT Jonah Williams, Cincinnati Bengals

Notable stats: 74 games played with 74 starts, 55.4 PFF grade in 2025 (75/89 qualifiers)

It's probably safe to say that Jonah Williams is somewhat of a disappointment in his NFL career. While he's been at least playable as an offensive tackle, his injury history and below-average performance make Bengals fans wish they had gone in a different direction.

He's missed 42 games in his career, and while he was part of the Cincinnati team that made a surprise Super Bowl run in 2021, the Bengals were just fine letting him walk after his rookie contract expired. His subsequent two-year deal for $30 million with the Arizona Cardinals turned out to be a mistake, and he finds himself on the hunt for a new job.

7. 2021 - QB Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Notable stats: 16–37 record, 61.4% completion, 9,039 pass yards, 52 TDs, 32 interceptions, 84.7 passer rating, 2,892 rush yards, 23 TDs, 67.3 PFF grade in 2025 (32/43 qualifiers)

Fields was a project when he was drafted out of Ohio State, and as is the case with many draft projects, he never quite developed beyond the point of being an athletic specimen. His rushing stats are eye-popping, but the record tells the story. The numbers were largely empty stats on abysmal teams, and he played a large role in their lack of success.

After being replaced by Caleb Williams in Chicago, Fields was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played competently enough in limited time to earn a two-year, $40 million contract from the always needy New York Jets. The Jets' propensity to have the polar opposite of Midas's touch, where everything they touch turns to dust, reared its ugly head again. Fields will back up Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City this year, with a slim chance for playing time as the former MVP recovers from his torn ACL.

6. 2025 - EDGE Mykel Williams, San Francisco 49ers

Notable stats: 20 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, one fumble recovery, 53.9 PFF grade (101/115 qualifiers)

It's undoubtedly early to be casting aspersions on what Williams' career will be. The early returns, however, were not great. With a modest impact through nine games, Williams became one of the many 2025 San Francisco 49ers injury casualties with a torn ACL. More concerning for 49ers fans is the fact that his 6.8% pressure rate (courtesy of SIS) ranked 144th in the league among players with over 100 pass rush attempts. Yikes.

There's still plenty of time for Williams to turn things around, and that benefit of the doubt is reflected in his ranking.

5. 2024 - OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, New York Jets

Notable stats: 32 games played with 24 starts, 69.2 PFF grade in 2025 (39/89 qualifiers)

After the Becton miss from 2020, the Jets gambled with long-in-the-tooth veterans at left tackle before addressing the position in 2024. To the chagrin of Dolphins fans, they might have found something. Fashanu took a big leap in his second season, and though he surrendered six sacks, his 74.5 pass block grade remained impressive.

It remains to be seen if the Jets can mess this up; as of now, however, it seems like they've hit on a great young prospect.

4. 2023 - OG Peter Skoronski, Tennessee Titans

Notable stats: 48 games played with 48 starts, 79 PFF grade in 2025 (6/81 qualifiers)

Despite the Titans' abysmal record over the last two years, they seem to have unearthed a budding superstar along the offensive line. Skoronski was selected to solidify an offensive line in flux, and he appears to be well on his way to being one of the league's top guards.

His 84.5 pass block grade in 2025 was 2nd among all guards, and his 73.2 run block grade (13th) proves the well-rounded nature of his game. What's more, he's only missed three games in his career, all of which were in his rookie season. Dolphins fans can certainly appreciate that.

3. 2022 - WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Notable stats: 291 receptions, 3,728 yards, 19 TDs, 2nd Team All-Pro (2025), 78 PFF grade in 2025 (22/81 qualifiers)

Despite catching passes from a revolving door of quarterbacks, the likes of Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton, Taysom Hill, Derek Carr, Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler, and, finally, Tyler Shough through his four years, Olave has produced regardless. Besides a 2024 season that was dampened by concussions, he's put up over 1,000 yards receiving every other year.

The former Buckeye has solidified himself as one of the league's top wideouts, and if Shough progresses the way Saints fans hope, Olave might be about to reach another level of production.

2. 2017 - CB Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints

Notable stats: 436 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 16 interceptions, two TDs, four-time Pro Bowler, 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year

Life in the NFL comes at you fast. Despite the drop-off we've seen from Lattimore since he was traded to the Washington Commanders and subsequently released this offseason, he was truly one of the league's top cornerbacks over his first seven years in the league. Still a month shy of his 30th birthday, it's not out of the question that Lattimore will recover from his injury woes of 2025 and be an impactful player in 2026.

The former Buckeye still boasts an impressive 87.7 passer rating allowed for his career, a feat made more impressive by the fact that he spent the majority of his time shadowing the opposing team's No. 1 receiver. As a former Mike Evans fantasy football stakeholder, those who know about Marshon Lattimore know.

1. 2018 - S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins

Notable stats: 690 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, 21 interceptions, 4 TDs, three-time 1st Team All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, 81.8 PFF grade (7/98 qualifiers)

We've regrettably reached the point where this list turns to heartbreak. Minkah Fitzpatrick turned out to be the best No. 11 overall pick of the past 10 years, and yet he had most of that success in another team's colors. As a quick refresher, the Dolphins selected Fitzpatrick in 2018, and after a house-cleaning and the subsequent hire of Brian Flores in 2019, Fitzpatrick (as well as plenty of other Dolphins players) had issues with the new head coach.

He was ultimately traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers along with fourth- and seventh-round picks for first, fifth, and sixth-round picks. The Dolphins ultimately ended up with Austin Jackson (a mild disappointment), Jason Strowbridge (a defender who played a measly 77 career snaps), and, after a few subsequent trades, three games of running back DeAndre Washington and seventh-round running back Gerrid Doaks, who never made the team. Yes, it's okay to catch your breath; that feeling you have is a forceful gut punch.

Minkah came back home in 2025 and was still superb. At that point, the team had already fallen apart, however, and he was sent to the Jets for a measly seventh-round pick this offseason. The story for the Dolphins and Minkah Fitzpatrick is likely over, and it will go down as one of the most painful "what ifs" in team history.