Ranking the top 10 players on the Dolphins roster entering training camp

Training camp will soon begin for the Miami Dolphins. Fans will be attending practices again, and for the first time, they will get a look at how Jeff Hafley runs his team. There will be players they quickly fall in love with as part of this new rebuild.

The roster for the Dolphins isn't great, but it is full of potential. The problem for the Dolphins is that talent isn't developed for the NFL yet. That is going to change if Hafley can do what he believes he can.

Looking at the roster, it's clear to see who the top players are, but it won't necessarily stay this way as young players develop. What Miami needs is for these top players to make an impact this season and carry the weight of the team until the younger players get more experience.

Miami Dolphins have not choice but to rely on these 10 players early in 2026

10: Chop Robinson - Edge rusher

Robinson didn't have a great year in 2025 and enters a critical season as he enters the third year of his NFL career. The edge rusher has all the tools to be great, but has yet to provide consistency. That has to change.

9: Greg Dulcich - Tight end

Dulcich is in a position to not only be the best tight end in the room, but could be one of the top offensive contributors in the passing game. Dulcich showed some of his ability last year on a team that didn't rely on him as much as they could have. This year, Malik Willis is going to need an outlet, and he is the one the QB will look for.

8: JuJu Brents - Cornerback

Brents has the talent, but he needs to stay healthy. He will compete with Jason Marshall, who many believe is on the cusp of becoming a starter. Brents can make that harder, but his impact in the secondary will need to be obvious early and throughout camp. Brents could just as easily, however, slide off this list.

7: Tyrel Dodson - Linebacker

Dodson has lived in the shadow of Jordyn Brooks since he arrived. Last season, he put up triple-digit tackle totals, but again was outshone by Brooks. Dodson is going to be an interesting watch this camp. With the drafting of Jacob Rodriguez, the rep count may drop. There is also speculation that he could end up on the trading block. That might be a mistake given his low salary and high production.

6: Austin Jackson - Right tackle

If Jackson can stay healthy, and so far he hasn't been able to, he is one of the best linemen on the roster. It has been quite clear that when Austin is playing, the Dolphins' offense runs smoother, but his biggest issues start and end with his health.

5: Patrick Paul - Left tackle

Putting Paul in at five may seem a bit high, but there is no questioning what he was able to prove last year. Paul showed he can handle the rigors of the NFL and go toe-to-toe with some of the best DEs in the league. Entering his third season and second as a starter, he should only get better.

4: Zach Sieler - Defensive tackle

Sieler is the leader of the defensive front. His 2025 season wasn't nearly as good as the year before, but that had more to do with the entire team faltering and Chris Grier's reliance on a unit full of rookies. He should return to his 2024 form this year with a more aggressive system.

3: Aaron Brewer - Center

Brewer was ranked as a top-three center in the league after last season. The Dolphins rewarded his play with a well-deserved extension. There is no doubt he will continue to play at the top of his game, and it could get a lot better with Kadyn Proctor and potentially Jamaree Salyer lining up next to him at the guard position.

2: De'Von Achane - Running back

Should he be the number one on this list? Maybe it is debatable. Achane is the team's best offensive player, and it isn't close. Many believe he will see his production slide this year, and that is likely. Without top receivers to pull the defense downfield, Achane is going to be the main focus of defensive game plans, but his talent is on the same level as many other players at the top of the position across the NFL.

1: Jordyn Brooks - Linebacker

Brooks' retention was important. He is the vocal leader of the team on both sides. He sets a high example that others need to follow. He is well-respected in the locker room, and on the field, he is an engine that doesn't stop. The Dolphins invested minimal money given his credentials, but when this rebuild is complete in a couple more years, the attitude, success, and culture on defense can be attributed to Brooks' leadership.

Not on the list but could be

Malik Willis - We simply don't know enough about what Willis will bring to the team. He has the leadership, but needs to show more on the field.

The rookies - From Proctor to Chris Johnson and the rest of the draft class, there is an unknown. They need to develop quickly for the Dolphins to find success sooner rather than later, but until they get a training camp under their belts, they will remain lurking in the shadows.