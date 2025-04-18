Re-grading Dolphins' disappointing 2024 NFL Draft class one year later

The Miami Dolphins are under a great deal of pressure heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, as a bad draft and subsequent disappointing season could cost Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier their jobs after four seasons at the helm together.

Miami is in that position, in no small part, due to a 2024 NFL Draft class that stands out as a very disappointing collection of players. There will be time to turn it around, but it doesn't seem like Grier added many players who will contribute to this team in the long-term future.

With the Draft coming closer, it's time to take a look back at Grier's most recent draft, dissect what went wrong, and come up with a plan of attack that could help them try to pick up the pieces in 2025. Failing to learn from last year could be a critical error for Grier and McDaniel.

Dolphins' disappointing 2024 rookie class receives tough grades

Round 1, Pick 19: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

Robinson managed to come on later in the year, finishing his rookie season with six sacks and 14 hits. Robinson will likely play a starting role next year, and he may end up being the saving grace for this entire class. Grade: B

Round 2, Pick 55: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston

Paul started just three games last season. While some could view him as the eventual successor to Terron Armstead, Miami could pick a tackle high in the 2025 Draft and subsequently send Paul back to the bench. It remains to be seen how strong an impression he left. Grade: C+

Round 4, Pick 120: Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee

Wright seemed like a perfect fit for Miami's offense, but the speedy back managed just 3.7 yards per carry in limited action and didn't provide a very strong challenge to Devon Achane. Wright may need to prove himself big-time in 2025. Grade: C

Round 5, Pick 150: Mohamed Kamara, EDGE, Colorado State

Kamara played in just five games and made only one tackle. It appears as though the pre-draft analysts who had concerns about his lack of great play strength were vindicated: Grade: D

Round 6, Pick 184: Malik Washington, WR, Virginia

Injuries may have helped him sneak into the lineup, but Washington managed to put some solid reps on display. With 26 catches as a rookie, Washington's solid route-running could make him a player McDaniel carves out a role for as he continues to sharpen his game. Grade: B+

Round 6, Pick 198: Patrick McMorris, CB, Cal

McMorris missed a good chunk of his rookie season due to various ailments, and he only managed to pick up a handful of tackles in a backup role when he returned: Grade: C

Round 7, Pick 241: Tahj Washington, WR, USC

Washington still hasn't played for Miami just yet due to a preseason injury. Grade: Incomplete

More Dolphins News and Analysis