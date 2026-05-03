Rumored Dolphins free agent target could join Mike McDaniel in Los Angeles

For most of the offseason, the Miami Dolphins have been linked to free agent tight end David Njoku. The former Browns standout offensive weapon has yet to find a home for the 2026 season.

The Dolphins' interest in Njoku has mostly come through media speculation. The Dolphins haven't commented on adding him to the roster. It hasn't stopped the dots from connecting. Now, Miami may not have a choice in the matter. According to the latest from Ian Rapoport, Njoku is visiting the Chargers.

Former #Browns FA TE David Njoku is visiting #Chargers on Monday, source said. Interesting one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 2, 2026

Miami Dolphins could miss out on free agent David Njoku, who might join Mike McDaniel in L.A.

Mike McDaniel loves chasing names, so if Njoku is a potential addition for the Chargers, he will support it. In his offense, Njoku can expect to have one of his better years. If we are being honest, he is a much better fit for L.A. and Justin Herbert than he is in Miami.

Herbert needs weapons, and the Chargers didn't do much for him in the draft. L.A. didn't take a wide receiver until Brenen Thompson in round four, focusing instead on edge and the center position with their first two picks. They didn't have a third.

Njoku would join Oronde Gadsden, Jr., and three others in the unit. He would become the most experienced of the group that is currently led by Charlie Kolar, who will enter his fifth NFL season; his previous four seasons were spent with the Ravens.

In Miami, Njoku would be a valuable asset for Malik Willis. His ability to extend plays is well known, but the Dolphins can't afford to make moves at this time. They will need to spend a large percentage of the Bradley Chubb post-June 1st cap return to sign their 2026 draft class.

The Dolphins currently don't have much to spend, and that isn't likely to change after the draft picks are signed. General managerJon-Eric Sullivan has stated that he doesn't expect them to be very active after June 1st.

Njoku would be a fantastic addition to the Dolphins' roster and bring much-needed veteran experience, but it isn't likely in Njoku's best interest. If he is chasing a chance to win, the Chargers provide more opportunity. If he is chasing more money, the Chargers can probably offer more of that as well.