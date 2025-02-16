In the NFL, nothing is a secure job and no one is guaranteed to last. The Miami Dolphins are finding out that sometimes, you just have to take a breath and relax.

A few weeks ago, the Dolphins hired Robert Prince to coach their wide receiver group after dismissing Wes Welker after the season. Prince, formerly of the Cowboys and Lions to name two, came to Miami with a solid coaching resume. He may not have had time to unpack his boxes.

Prince is meeting with the Saints' new head coach, Kellen Moore, on Sunday night to discuss the potential of him joining Moore's staff as the team's offensive coordinator. it might be an interesting situation, however, as Moore was the play-calling OC in Philadelphia. Will he want to keep calling plays in New Orleans?

Dolphins coaching uncertainty beyond 2025 could be why Robert Prince bolts for the Saints.

Moore has stated that he will continue to call his own plays. That might play a role in Prince's interest in the job if he is looking to take a step up the ladder. Dolphins fans know all too well how calling your own plays actually works with a young head coach.

There is also continuity and job security to think of. Prince has no such favor with the Dolphins, and chances are, sorry to say, good that he will be leaving Miami after the season. The Dolphins are not expected to make big strides after failing in 2024. Optimism isn't high, and that could be a driving force for Prince to leave before coaching a single practice.

While there is no security in taking the Saints job, if it is offered, reality would indicate that Prince would not likely be on the coaching bubble, given he won't be calling plays.

If the Dolphins lose Prince, they will need to find another coach to replace him. They may not find someone with Prince's credentials. Prince has coached in the NFL since 2004, primarily as a receivers coach.

