Miami’s secondary plan is a nightmare Dolphins fans didn’t ask for

The cornerback room of the Miami Dolphins is currently led by Jalen Ramsey and Kader Kohou. However, one of them is likely to be gone by the middle of June.

For three years, Dolphins fans have endured the same rhetoric from general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel about the offensive line. Say it with me, "You worry about the offensive line more than we do." Unfortunately, it might be catching on elsewhere.

Anthony Weaver is in his second season as Miami's defensive coordinator, and quietly, he must be getting irritated. Sure, he has a shiny new rookie defensive tackle, a returning Chop Robinson, and he should even have Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips available for a few games. But the secondary is where the biggest problems seem to exist.

Anthony Weaver doesn't sound the alarm on Miami Dolphins cornerback situation

Weaver recently spoke with the media, and after being asked a bunch of "fluff" questions, someone finally decided it was time to ask about the secondary. While the Dolphins defensive coordinator didn't spit out the "Worried more than us line," he may as well have.

Miami didn't spend in free agency this year, which shocked a lot of people given the fact that they released Kendall Fuller in February. The Dolphins' big signing was oft-injured cornerback Artie Burns, who has been average when he has been able to stay on the field. But Weaver apparently thinks he is a "tremendous" leader (Woohoo!).

Weaver said the players at the corner position all have a "chip [on their shoulder] and want to prove themselves," (Woohoo again!).

The thing is, Weaver isn't all that certain either. While he talked about how they practice, and what they want to achieve, and all that stuff, he also said, "I think we are going to be strong up front."

To me, that sounds like, "I'm not too sure about the secondary, but if the front can get pressure, it will take the stress of the corners." But that might just be me.

No one should expect Weaver to get ticked off publicly about the secondary. He isn't going to say it if he were. The thought of losing Jalen Ramsey can't be fun, and knowing your best options to play on the opposite side of him are Cam Smith and Storm Duck, he's probably not sleeping well at night.

