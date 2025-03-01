Shemar Stewart's shocking NFL Combine performance could indirectly help Dolphins

The NFL Combine can turn a Day 2 draft pick into a top-10 talent, and it can just as easily ruin a prospect's chances of being selected in the opening round.

The Miami Dolphins were on hand as the NFL Combine workouts kicked off, with defensive linemen taking center stage. They were all shown up by Texas A&M edge-rusher Shemar Stewart, and it could be good news for the Dolphins.

Stewart's combine results and podium presence have been a knockout in media circles, and he put the NFL on notice that he is ready for the next stage of his career.

The Aggie took home one of the best RAS (Relative Athletic Score) ever posted. Out of a possible 10, Stewart posted a 9.99. It is the kind of score that raises a player's draft stock.

Why Shemar Stewart's massive NFL Combine performance could be good news for the Dolphins

There are two possibilities here.

Stewart could increase his draft value enough to be taken before the Dolphins at No. 13 overall. Entering draft season, many thought Stewart would be a late first or early second-round prospect. Many mock drafts have him going in the late 20s, but his stock will undoubtedly rise after his NFL Combine performance.

Mel Kiper's latest mock draft has Stewart going 16th to the Cardinals, and this was published before Thursday's performance. If his stock rises, someone else will fall to the Dolphins.

Could a future star like defensive lineman Mason Graham or linebacker Jalon Walker fall far enough?

Should the Dolphins consider selecting Stewart? That might not be a great idea, but there is no denying his talent, and putting Stewart on the opposite side of Chop Robinson would be intriguing.

However, there is a better option: Miami could trade down with a team that wants him.

The more Stewart does ahead of the draft, the more interest other teams will have in making a move. It could create opportunities for the Dolphins to make moves, gain an extra pick or two, and still build their roster. No matter how you look at it, Stewart's continued performance between now and the draft could, in some way, help the Dolphins.

