Shockwaves won't be felt with latest Dolphins suggestion for the 2025 offseason

If an NFL contender is going to match up against the league’s juggernauts, winning the battles up front is essential. That was not the case for the Miami Dolphins in 2024.

For numerous reasons, Mike McDaniel’s club finished in second place in the AFC East again, but slumped to an 8-9 record after an 11-6 finish and a wild card appearance in 2023.

With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa limited to just 11 games, the Dolphins' offense certainly took some steps backward. However, his six-game absence wasn’t the only reason for the digression on that side of the ball.

Offensive front for Miami Dolphins needs some upgrades

Recently, NFL.com's Kevin Patra said the one offseason move McDaniel’s squad must make is to “upgrade the guards.” That may be easier said than done.

“Free-agent signee Aaron Brewer filled the center spot admirably, but the two guard positions were an issue all year. It seemed faulty that Miami entered the season counting on Robert Jones and Liam Eichenberg to start and on an injury-prone Isaiah Wynn for depth. Critics were proven correct as Jones and Eichenberg struggled mightily throughout the season.



Wynn returned down the stretch but did little to bolster the interior. Anyone who wondered why the Dolphins’ run game had issues need only look at the guard problems. Miami is in a cap crunch, but finding upgrades in free agency and the draft is necessary if Mike McDaniel’s ground game is to get back on track.”

The Dolphins finished just 21st in the league in 2024 in rushing yards per game. McDaniel seemed to rely more on the ground attack with Tagovailoa out of action. After his return, Miami appeared content to dink and dunk their way down the field, with mixed results.

Miami’s offensive front finished 15th in PFF’s annual rankings, with his damning analysis via Zoltán Buday.



“While the interior of the Dolphins' offensive line stayed healthy for most of the year, Miami’s guard duo is arguably a bottom-five tandem in the league, which puts a ceiling on what this unit could achieve—even before mentioning the injuries suffered at offensive tackle.”

The prior season, PFF had McDaniel’s offensive line as the ninth-best unit in the league. The team has some salary cap issues to deal with (again), but fixing the inside of the ‘Fins’ offensive line is a major priority.

