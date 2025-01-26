What Dolphins must fix this offseason to finally compete with Bills

In 2023, the Miami Dolphins got off to a 9-3 start and appeared poised to win their first division title since 2008. That looked highly likely, considering the defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills owned a less-than-fearsome 6-6 record.

However, Mike McDaniel's club would drop three of its final five games while the Bills ran the table. They knocked off the 'Fins in South Florida in the final contest of the regular season, and McDaniel's team settled for a wild-card berth. It all came to an end at frigid Arrowhead Stadium in a 26-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

That late slump in '23 seemed to carry over this season. The club had to rally to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, then were humbled at home by the Bills, 31-10, on a Thursday night. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would go down with a concussion and missed the next four games. Miami dug itself a 2-6 hole and never really recovered on the way to an 8-9 record.

There's already been some big news regarding two other teams in the AFC East. As for the Dolphins, here's a little look back, as well as what may be ahead.

Biggest positive for the Dolphins from 2024 season

General manager Chris Grier grabbed tight end Jonnu Smith not long after he had been released by the Atlanta Falcons last offseason, and he proved to be an excellent addition to an offense that disappointed for numerous reasons in 2024. The talented pro led the club with 88 catches, finished second on the team behind Tyreek Hill (959) with 884 receiving yards, and was tied with Hill with eight touchdown receptions.

Those first two numbers were also career bests for Smith, and that TD total tied his career high that he first set in 2020 with the Tennessee Titans. All told, seven of his eight scoring grabs came in the final eight games.

Potential free agent the Dolphins need to re-sign

When asked about the possible future plans of veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell roughly two weeks ago, Grier had this to say: "I don't want to speak for him, but he's indicated that if he does decide to play that he loved his time here and we would be a very strong consideration to come back if he decides to play again, and we would welcome him back with open arms."

The 17-year veteran started all 17 games, and finished with 52 tackles, five sacks, and a forced fumble while knocking down five passes. It appears there's plenty left in Campbell's tank. He finished as PFF's sixth-ranked interior defender in 2024.

What the Dolphins must fix this offseason

These Dolphins were pushed around by some of the better teams in the league, and McDaniel's club often lacked a physical aspect to its game on both sides of the ball. The defense finished fourth in fewest yards allowed and ninth vs. the run, but that latter number was a bit misleading.

Miami finished 21st in the NFL in rushing yards and has plenty of speed in the backfield, but McDaniel's offense could use better interior offensive line play and more of a power presence to complement De'Von Achane, Raheem Mostert, and Jaylen Wright. A change in mentality could make it much easier to match up with the rival Bills.

More Dolphins News and Analysis