Something big could be brewing for the Dolphins after the 2025 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins are going to attack this year's NFL Draft as if their season depends on it, because in many ways, it will.



Chris Grier has 10 draft picks this year, and he will need to hit on at least four of them early, if not all five of his first selections. With holes in the secondary, defensive line, and offensive line, Grier has managed to create a problem that he isn't quickly going to fix with a bunch of draft picks.

Miami fans were excited about free agency. The Dolphins had a roster that was built for a run in 2025 but bad personnel decisions, injuries, and poor cap management all combined to put those expectations on ice. Add into the equation Jalen Ramsey's situation and the continued off-field issues of Tyreek Hill, there are more reasons to believe 2025 will go south quickly than it will be a success.

Dolphins fans want to believe Grier can fix his problems with the draft this season, but there is more at stake than just filling holes. The Dolphins need leadership, and no draft pick is going to provide that immediately. Miami needs starters, but Grier's draft history has been suspect beyond the first round, let alone deep into the mid-rounds.

Miami Dolphins fans must realize real roster changes will come after the 2025 NFL Draft is over

Once the draft is over and the calendar turns from May to June, the Dolphins are likely to be more involved with actually fixing their roster. When June 1st arrives, the compensatory formula ends, allowing teams to add players without losing a potential comp pick. Grier shouldn't worry about that, but he seems hellbent on adding comp picks lately.

Miami won't find its solutions in the draft, which will put more pressure on Grier to find free agents that will rotate into games, much like Calais Campbell last season, and offer stiffer competition along the offensive line.

Chances are the Dolphins plan to fix the line doesn't include an immediate starter from the draft. More likely, they will pursue free agents later this offseason.

The draft will supplement the roster, it will bring youth into the organization, and there will be players they hope will develop, but the biggest issue is getting players that can contribute immediately on day one, and that might not be in the cards for Grier with his first five selections. If they can land two quality starters, it might be the best fans can hope for.

