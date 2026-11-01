South Florida weather may give Dolphins a potentially huge advantage in Week 8

The Miami Dolphins aren't making the postseason this year, but they can directly affect who does, or, at worst, the seeding. In Week 8, they will face another division opponent, this time the New England Patriots.

The Patriots, coming off a Super Bowl loss to end the 2025 season, haven't been close to the team they were a year ago, but they have still managed to put up a 4-3 record. The Dolphins shouldn't be considered a big problem, but with the latest weather report, the game could be heading towards Miami's strengths.

According to national weather predictions, there is a 100% chance of rain for this afternoon, and if it does, in fact, send a deluge into Hard Rock Stadium, grounding Drake Maye is an advantage the Dolphins will welcome.

Weather prediction could potentially delay the Miami Dolphins and Patriots Week 8 finish

Weather.com is showing rain starting in the morning and potentially lasting well into the evening. Some of the storms could be severe. Lightning could impact the timeline of the game. The Dolphins have been through this before.

Miami played the longest game in NFL history. It lasted more than 7 hours after the 2024 home opener against the Titans was delayed due to weather. Could this be a repeat afternoon in South Florida? Predictions suggest it could be.

When the game is being played, the rain could directly impact the passing game for each team. The Dolphins are a much more dominant rushing team, and the Patriots will be without TreVeyon Henderson. The Patriots will also be without WR A.J. Brown.

The Patriots have rushed for 854 yards through 8 games this season. They have given up 667 yards to opposing teams and have allowed six touchdowns. The Dolphins, on the other hand, have rushed for 789 yards in seven games and scored 7 times on the ground. Their defense has given up 661 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Dolphins have improved considerably against the run as the season has progressed, despite giving up more than 100 yards last week to the Jets.

The game against New England will be tough regardless of the weather, but the Dolphins are not the pushover that so many in NFL circles predicted. They have confidence in themselves, and that's dangerous for a young team that doesn't know it's supposed to be losing.

Earlier in the week, Jordyn Brooks called the team "delusional" because they truly believe they can win every game. It's the kind of attitude that a heavy downpour of rain won't diminish, but it could provide the spark to pull out a surprising win.