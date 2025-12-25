Starting these Dolphins players could wreck your fantasy championship

It's finally here, the final weekend of fantasy football, at least for most leagues. Week 17 has become the de facto season ender as championships take center stage across nearly every single format.

Now that you have made it to the big finale, you are tasked with whether or not your current roster needs to be tweaked, and if you have these two Miami Dolphins players on your team, you may want to rethink your strategy heading into the weekend.

Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane may have been two of your best producers this season, but can you rely on them now that their season, unlike yours, is over?

Miami Dolphins' stars Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane will give fantasy league owners fits in week 17

If you were savvy enough to realize the Dolphins are not only out of the playoff race, but also starting a new quarterback, you may have already figured out that Jaylen Wright might be the better option in week 17.

Achane put up solid points in week 16, but as the game progressed, his touches were reduced. Owners need to weigh their options this week. Wright should steal a decent amount of touches from Achane this week. Mike McDaniel isn't going to risk a huge injury to his star receiver for nothing.

In our league last week, Achane scored 18 points with Wright eclipsing double-digit points as well, but this week against the Buccaneers, Wright could see more action as Achane takes more breaks.

Jaylen Waddle is in a similar position as well. While he started last week, his playing time has been reduced. Making it harder is the fact that Quinn Ewers is the quarterback. To be fair, Waddle had only one week of practice with the Dolphins' new quarterback, so some polishing was needed. It could be better in week 17.

Still, if there are other options on your roster, you may want to consider using them. Waddle could see an early exit like Achane. A receiver on your roster whose team is still in the chase or in position to compete for seeding may find a larger uptick in carries and targets, respectively.

So, should you start either of the two Dolphins? That's a tough call, but if you need to decide on Darren Waller, that might be an excellent play.