Struggling Dolphins rookie is turning Chris Grier's trade gamble into a disaster

Another week is in the books for the Miami Dolphins, and another notch is in their loss column. The only thing more consistent than finding a way to lose is Jonah Savaiinaea's poor play.

Last week, offensive coordinator Frank Smith said the team wasn't too worried about the rookie's performances through the first five weeks of the season. Will it change after a sixth week of bad play? It should.

Miami is committed to playing Savaiinaea, but more importantly, they are committed to leaving him on the left side. They see his future being brighter alongside Patrick Paul, rather than giving him a chance to show that playing on his more natural right side makes sense.

Jonah Savaiinaea continues to be the weakest link on the Dolphins' offensive line, and it isn't close

Chris Grier thought so much of the former Arizona guard that he traded a second-round pick and a third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders to move up to the 37th overall spot. At the time, many believed it was at least a decent move despite Tate Ratledge being on the board. Now, it's hard to justify the selection at all.

Ratledge has been a lot better than Savaiinaea, and he plays far more physically at the point of contact. While he shines with the Detroit Lions, the Dolphins are still waiting to see something from their own rookie.

During training camp, it looked as though Savaiinaea would be a standout. However, fans quickly discovered that his excellent practices were largely due to facing the Dolphins' rather poor defensive front.

Six weeks into the season, and Savaiinaea is still looking for a single game where there might be something to get excited about. Something that may indicate his future won't be a wash. Something the fans can say, "OK, I can see the promise!"

Instead, fans are asking for Liam Eichenberg's return, and they should. And yet, that is where we have got to.