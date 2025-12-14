Struggling Dolphins rookie's progress may save Mike McDaniel's job

The Miami Dolphins could've easily hit the panic button early in the season in so many different ways. Both of their top draft picks were really struggling, and the team was off to a 1-6 start.

Something had to change, and it did, as GM Chris Grier was let go. That didn't have any impact on what actually happened on the field, though, and before Miami's top two rookies could even hit the theoretical "rookie wall", they couldn't launch their careers on the right foot to begin with.

As first-round defensive tackle Kenneth Grant continues his ascent, Miami's second-round selection, Jonah Savaiinaea, is also beginning to hit his stride. Savaiinaea going from someone I openly implored the Dolphins to bench to being a functional starter is quite the rookie-year arc.

If that's not evidence that Mike McDaniel is building a strong Dolphins culture and should therefore keep his job, what is?

Miami Dolphins guard Jonah Savaiinaea describes development process & gets props from Tua Tagovailoa

Although his raw numbers still rank him 79th out of 80 qualifying guards at PFF, there's no doubt Savaiinaea is improving of late, which coincides with Miami's stretch of five wins in six games.

Savaiinaea is like many newbies to the NFL: He doesn't know what he doesn't know. That is, it can take a while for rookies to grasp the level of detail and preparation that goes into playing at the highest level. The growth in that department from Week 1 to now is night and day, according to the man himself.

Jonah Savaiinaea on his confidence levels now compared to the start of the season: "I'll tell you what, it's 100% better and that comes from preparation... it's definitely better than first-half of the season."

It's definitely been a pressure cooker type of situation for the Fins this season. McDaniel's job security is still somewhat at risk. Questions are swirling about Tagovailoa's long-term viability as a franchise QB. Savaiinaea has a vital role in protecting Tua, who has a history of concussions.

All the resilience and steadfastness Savaiinaea has shown despite getting off to about as bad a start as he could've imagined in the pros speaks to McDaniel's ability to develop players, and the rookie's own fortitude.

Tua took notice of Savaiinaea's season-long maturation, going so far as to say the former University of Arizona standout is adopting veteran-like habits.

Tua Tagovailoa on Jonah Savaiinaea: "He's upped his game a lot from the first-half of the season. He's been staying here late, he's been doing a lot of things that have been unnoticed... he's doing veteran like things."

That's not something Tua would say lightly. In fact, he's criticized teammates perhaps more than is advised in the past.

Perhaps most encouraging is how Miami's key leaders have encouraged Savaiinaea to keep his head up, rather than scapegoating him or appealing to McDaniel to bench him for a more experienced player.

Every fan base dreams of one draft class flipping their fortunes around. The Dolphins haven't delivered that. They traded up for Savaiinaea this year, and it looked to be backfiring badly early on. Just goes to show that a little patience can go a long way.

The same can be said for McDaniel. His detractors sure are quiet these days.

Considering how Miami's locker room has rallied around each other — even around their most underperforming players like Savaiinaea — McDaniel's job should not be in question whatsoever.