Super agent Drew Rosenhaus makes his Dolphins' 11th overall pick prediction

The Miami Dolphins are closing in on their first pick of the Jon-Sullivan era. On Thursday night, nearly two hours after the NFL Draft starts, Sullivan will make his decision.

Miami could go in a lot of different directions, but the 11th overall pick should provide them with an immediate impact starter. Drew Rosenhaus is one of the biggest names, if not the biggest, in athlete representation. His rapport with the Dolphins is well-documented. He thinks he knows who the Dolphins take.

According to Rosenhaus, he thinks LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane will be the selection. Rosenhaus is not giving this information away as an insider with knowledge of the team's plans, but instead, his own personal opinion.

Miami Dolphins fans should be thrilled if Mansoor Delane is taken with pick 11

Giving Jeff Hafley a blue-chip corner prospect could be dangerous for the rest of the NFL. Hafley believes he can mold and develop a mid-round corner without much problem, so what can he do with a top prospect? Dolphins' fans may soon find out.

According to Rosenhaus, the move by the Giants to move up to 10 should create the opportunity for Delane to fall.

"In his weekly Sunday night segment on WSVN 7, agent Drew Rosenhaus — who does not represent Delane — predicted that Delane will be Miami’s selection." Barry Jackson

Miami will have to balance its board with the depth available later. For example, drafting Spencer Fano at 11 would make a lot of sense, but he isn't at the same level as someone like Penei Sewell was entering the draft. When you look at the offensive linemen that could be available at 30 and 43, it might make more sense for the Dolphins to wait and take someone else at 11.

There are only a few players that Dolphins fans would want to see over a top offensive tackle. They will be watching to see if guys like Sonny Styles, Caleb Downs, Carnell Tate, or Reuben Bain fall. If any one of them does, Sullivan's first draft pick will be an interesting one.

The offensive line makes sense for the Dolphins, but Delane should be the selection if he is on the board and there are no surprising drops. He is polished, versatile, and smart. What he lacks, he can be coached into.