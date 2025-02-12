Super Bowl LIX left the Miami Dolphins dreaming of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. It also gave them a blueprint to fix what is wrong with the team.

Miami lacks discipline, technical attention, self-accountability, and a few other things. They also lack quality depth at several positions and need better starters at others.

Chris Grier should have his back against the wall entering the 2025 season, but Stephen Ross believes and trusts in him. That won't make the 2025 season any more important for a turnaround after the poor 2024 season. They know what they need to fix, and free agency will only do so much. The Dolphins have to hit in the draft.

Round 1. Mason Graham - Defensive tackle - Michigan

Yes, the Miami Dolphins need to beef up on the offensive line but there are some who believe Graham is going to fall out of the top 10 as teams look to deal with other needs. If Graham did fall to 13, the Dolphins should not hesitate. The Eagles showed during the Super Bowl that having good defensive linemen is imperative to create problems for offenses. The Dolphins have Zach Sieler, now they have someone to surround him with.

Round 2. Wyatt Milum - Guard - West Virginia

Milum is one of the more well-rounded players in this year's draft. He has every tool the Dolphins should be looking for, and Butch Barry can fix the minor things he needs to work on. Physical in run blocking and smart against inward pass rushers, Milum is a guy that many don't have on their radar but should.

Round 3. Grey Zabel - North Dakota State

For now, Zabel is climbing draft boards but this happens every year. A few years ago, it was Creed Humphrey who was a sure first-round pick until the draft arrived, and he dropped to pick 63. Zabel is another Senior Bowl star who could see his stock fall as the draft actually begins. If he is available in round three, the Dolphins would be smart to take him; they may be smarter to trade up if he is within reach.

Round 4. Oronde Gadsden, II - WR/TE - Syracuse

Forget the legacy of his father and the Dolphins, Gadsden is a complete tight end and a playmaker. Able to slide into the slot or delay off the edge, Gadsden is a great prospect that will benefit from Jonnu Smith. The Dolphins could part ways with Durham Smythe prior to the start of free agency and if that happens, they need to add to the unit.

Round 4. Danny Stutsman - LB - Oklahoma

Stutsman is going to be a hit-or-miss prospect, and there may not be an in-between. He gives everything he has to the game, and when he is on, he is an Andrew Van Ginkel type who simply gets the game of football. He will have limitations, specifically in coverage, but this kid is a bulldog when it comes to recognizing and stopping the run, something the Dolphins need to get better at. Physical at the point of attack, Stutsman is a clean tackler who will give Anthony Weaver someone to use in his schemes.

Round 5. Craig Woodson - Safety - California

It will be a long cross-country trip for the California safety but the Dolphins find a physical smart players in the middle of the 5th. Woodson is a strong hitter with instincts who doesn't get lost at the line when playing near the box. He has quick hips allowing him to turn and move. While still a project, the Dolphins could get a lot of work out of him in his rookie season.

Round 5. Riley Leonard - Quarterback - Notre Dame

While not the quarterback Dolphins fans may want, there is a lot to like about the kid who took the Fighting Irish to the National Championship. Leonard is a project but has good reading skills that similarly match Tua's playing style, allowing McDaniel to make minimal changes. He is far more of a threat with his feet than Tua and can take a hit, unlike Tua. Some have compared him to a Taysom Hill type of player with better mechanics.

More Dolphins news and analysis