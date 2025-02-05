Super Bowl defender could solve a big Dolphins problem in 2025

Chris Grier and the Miami Dolphins should pay a lot of attention to the players in this weekend's Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs because some of them will hit free agency.

The Dolphins can't go on a big spending spree, but they simply can't fill their roster with "we-hope-so" players either. Super Bowl weekend will showcase one Eagles defensive lineman who could be an option for Miami if he hits the market.

Recently, CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani shared that he believes the Dolphins should target Milton Williams to replace Calais Campbell this offseason to provide Miami with more continuity on the defensive line next to Zach Sieler.

Campbell was great but he isn't likely coming back and he wasn't on the field as much as the Dolphins would have liked but he sure made an impact when he was.

Williams is a physically and mentally tough football player who would make Miami's front better. In 2024, he had five sacks and 10 quarterback hits, but those numbers came as a backup.

Williams started only seven games last year on a defense stacked with talent in front of him. In Miami, he would get a chance to shine.

The Dolphins won't have to overpay for Williams either, and that is something that makes sense for the Miami and Grier.

Miami Dolphins need to look at Level 2 or Level 3 free agents this offseason

Williams is probably a borderline tier-two or three player and that is where Miami should keep their focus. He has the upside potential for growth that makes him attractive to a team like the Dolphins, but his lack of a starting resume will likely keep his projected salary down.

He would be a good addition for Miami, especially if Campbell retires or looks somewhere else to play. If the Dolphins do add Williams this offseason, his arrival would also lessen the team's burden of having to select a defensive tackle in the early rounds of this year's NFL Draft.

However, if Mason Graham or Kenneth Grant were to land with Miami in the 2025 draft, then Williams would probably become a rotational depth player.

