Terron Armstead said the quiet part out loud about Dolphins' 2023 season

The Miami Dolphins are entering an uncertain future. There is a new GM for the first time in nine years, and another first-time head coach. The last two seasons haven't been great for Dolphins fans, but 2023 was almost special.

Had the Dolphins accomplished what they wanted to in 2023, McDaniel and Grier would still be in Miami, and no one would care how much Tua Tagovailoa's contract was. Unfortunately, the 2023 season ended abruptly. Jaylen Waddle and Terron Armstead know exactly how fans think about that season's ending.

Jaylen Waddle knew how special the Miami Dolphins 2023 season was, and it's dissappointing end

Waddle flipped the table on Armstead, taking the mic and asking the left tackle a question. "I have a question for you," Waddle said, "Had that 2023 team stayed healthy, what do you think was our upside?"

"That Miami Dolphins 2023 team, was a Super Bowl team. " Terron Armstead

Armstead has been on Super Bowl-caliber teams in his career. He pointed out that being on a team with the number one seed, winning 13 games, having everything to win, was different in 2023 for him. He saw the potential. It all fell apart. Why?

The former left tackle pointed to the health of the roster. Armstead saw this as being a Super Bowl competing team if everyone was healthy, but the Dolphins that season underwent some of the worst injuries in team history down the stretch.

As the season was ending and the Dolphins were desperately trying to hold off the surging Bills, Miami's defense became decimated by injuries. As Armstead said, "catastrophic injuries."

The Dolphins lost Andrew Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker, Bradley Chubb, and Jaelan Phillips on the defensive side of the ball. Miami had to sign street free agents to start, not just provide depth, ahead of Week 17 and for the Wild Card round.

Offensively, Miami lost starting center Connor Williams and lost Jaylen Waddle to an ankle injury in Week 17 and round one of the postseason. Xavien Howard was also out late in the year.

Reflecting back on McDaniel's best season is often hard. Miami had the confidence, momentum, and the right system, but everything began to fall apart when Miami lost to the Titans on Monday night in Week 14. Miami would lose four of its final six games.

The injuries were a big part of Miami's epic fall, but they also changed a lot of how the team was run. McDaniel's offense was exposed, and defenses figured out how to beat Tua Tagovailoa. A year later, the cap became a problem, highlighting Grier's poor contract decisions.

The Dolphins were built to win that season, and as Waddle said, "When you look at the roster in years to come, the team was just crazy (with talent)." Why shouldn't they feel that way? The roster was impressive from top to bottom.

Miami Dolphins 2023 Offense

Quarterback - Tua Tagovailoa (his best season by far as a pro)

Running back - Raheem Mostert had a record-breaking season

WRs - Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill,

Offensive line - Terron Armstead, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt

Tight end - Durham Smythe

The offense was built well despite needs at tight end and two line positions, but overall, the offense was a perfect blend of speed that was difficult to stop.

Miami Dolphins 2023 Defense

Defensive line - Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Raekwon Davis

EDGE - Jaelan Phillips,

OLBs - Bradley Chubb, Andrew Van Ginkel

ILBs - Jerome Baker, David Long

CBs - Jalen Ramsey, Xavien Howard, Kader Kohou

Safety - Jevon Holland, DeShon Elliott

Waddle and Armstead are correct. Dolphins fans will look back on that season with a "What if?" feeling. There was so much talent on that team, but ultimately, injuries crushed their season, and contracts crushed their future. Ultimately, it's a lesson that Jon-Eric Sullivan can learn from.