Former Texas starter (might be) a 'can't miss' draft pick for the Dolphins in 2025

The NFL Draft is closing in on single digits away, and so far, it is anyone's guess what the Miami Dolphins will do at pick 13. One player, however, continues to stand out.

Miami needs a good draft, and there is little question of that. The only question is, where do they put the value of the draft picks they have in relation to the needs of the roster? Many believe the defensive tackle position is the biggest hole, while others see the Dolphins adding to the cornerback unit.



For months, if not years, Dolphins fans have been pounding their fists for an offensive lineman, and this year, they may finally get their wish. At least when the Dolphins are on the clock, there will be options, but if former Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. is still available when they're on the clock in the first round, he may just be the safest pick Miami general manager Chris Grier can make.

Banks is an incredible offensive lineman who can play both guard positions and tackle positions. He fills not only one but two holes on the roster.



Banks should start his NFL career the same way Laremy Tunsil started his, inside the tackle next to the center. Banks can learn how the guard position operates at the next level because eventually, he will become the starting tackle.



He will either take over for Patrick Paul should he not be able to consistently hold down the outside on the left, or he will replace Austin Jackson's whose career in Miami could end after the 2025 season.

Kelvin Banks Jr. is the best player the Miami Dolphins could hope with top pick in 2025 NFL Draft

There have been rumblings that LSU's Will Campbell could drop out of the top 10 after his Pro Day workout measurables didn't stack up. Campbell would be a hard player to pass on, but Banks has the look of a guy who could make multiple Pro Bowls over his career.

Banks will emerge as a leader in the NFL. He has those traits. Tough off the snap, Banks excels in run blocking and moving defenders out of the lanes. This is something Mike McDaniel needs more of on the inside, where he can hit holes.

McDaniel's running game lacks the big-play inside ability due to the lack of consistent blocking. It forces him to run more outside. Those types of runs take more time to develop. Finding a way to run inside will benefit the Dolphins' offense.

If Miami drafts purely for need this year, Banks checks the boxes. If they draft specifically for BPA, Banks may still check those boxes. As an overall talent who would be perfect for Miami with the 13th overall selection, Banks may be the one player who makes sense and makes an immediate impact.