Texas Longhorn prospect could solve Dolphins’ lingering tight end problem

The Miami Dolphins are entering one of their most crucial offseasons in franchise history. At this time, the team must consider free agents and plan to have a decent/great NFL Draft for next season. Stephen Ross has already made two moves that every Dolphins fan was waiting for: Parting ways with Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel.

Now, not everything in the offseason is beautiful; you have players who end contracts and won’t come back, meaning you have positions that need to be filled urgently. For example, the tight end position remains vulnerable with Darren Waller hitting free agency.

With this problem, the Dolphins need to consider an early pick at tight end, and Texas tight end Jack Endries could be that player.

Jack Endries is the solution for the Miami Dolphins for the tight end situation

The Texas Longhorn tight end could be a perfect match for Tua Tagovailoa (if he stays on the team), Quinn Ewers, or the QB the new head coach chooses as the starter. Endries is a reliable force for short routes or third downs.

For quite some time now, the Miami Dolphins haven’t been able to keep a tight end for more than one or two seasons. We thought that would change with Jonnu Smith, but he was later traded to the Steelers. Now, Darren Waller’s situation leaves the Dolphins at a crossroads, unsure whether they can count on a true TE1 next season.

That’s why the new GM and head coach should consider drafting a tight end in the third or fourth round. The bright side is that not many teams need a tight end; instead, they have to cover other positions.

Given this situation, Endries emerges as an ideal option for the Dolphins. It is unlikely he will be selected in the first two rounds, but the third round is a realistic target. With the 75th overall pick (11th in the third round), Miami should strongly consider using it to select the talented Texas Longhorn.

This move could have a substantial upside with minimal downside. For example, when the Dolphins drafted De’Von Achane in the middle rounds.

Endries has a reputation for being a good route-runner (rare for a TE) and has a keen eye for finding spaces between defenders in the short and intermediate parts of the field.

However, his most important attribute, and the reason I think he could have an impact in Miami, is his steady hands and low drop rate. How many times have we seen players drop a ball near a first down that complicated the play?

Endries is known for his impressive ball-tracking skills and precise route running. It's rare to see him drop a pass, even when the throw is slightly off target.

The reality is that Endries can be an essential offensive weapon for the Dolphins. And what better way to do this than by doing it on a late round pick and turning it into a steal like Achane was?

This team is in need of a TE, and Endries is the key.