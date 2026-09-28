The 25 most beloved players in Miami Dolphins history

Throughout the history of the Miami Dolphins, many players have come and gone, but their memories, their impact, and the connections they maintain with the team keep fans connected as well. Each fan has their own personal favorites, and they don't often align.

We wondered what makes players so endearing to a fanbase. We take into consideration their awards and accomplishments, and even their statistics when warranted, but most of all, their ongoing interactions with fans who still chase them for autographs or a quick handshake and selfie.

We decided to take a dive into the most beloved players ever to play for the Dolphins and why they are so beloved by the fan base. Your job? Let us know which ones we left off; after all, you have your favorites too!

25. Ricky Williams: RB (2002 - 2010)

Polarizing? Absolutely. Game-changing? Without question. Williams is an enigma to say the very least. There are fans who will die on the podium to keep him out of any Dolphins stadium honors, but just as many believe he should be honored.

Williams' statistical accomplishments are some of the best in Dolphins history. He rushed for 6,436 yards, 48 rushing touchdowns, and 7,867 yards from scrimmage. But Williams' legacy was tainted by his own actions, and then again, b his own actions.

After being acquired by Dave Wannstedt in 2002, Williams blazing a path to Miami immortality. In his first season he rushed for 1,853 yards, but after rushing more than 380 times in consecutive seasons, Williams abruptly retired within days of training camps start. He would return a year later but would be suspended a year after that for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Four years after his return, Williams was on the field for the Dolphins, but his image was already damaged. Fans have softened over the years and some straight up don't care. Williams will always be a fan-favorite for a large portion of the fan base.

24. Bob Griese: QB (1967 - 1980)

Cool under pressure, Griese led the Dolphins to three consecutive Super Bowls. He made the Pro Bowl 8 times in his 14-year career, was named a first-team All-Pro twice, and, of course, was elected to the Hall of Fame.

For many fans, Griese was the guy who used to play for the Dolphins. A thick-glasses-wearing QB from highlight reels. Unlike other players from the early 70s success, Griese never carried the same level of fandom and interaction that others had. That changed somewhat when he became a national voice on NCAA football broadcasts.

Despite the somewhat disconnected nature, Griese remains one of the most revered players in history. Whereas Csonka or Marino have interacted across platforms and in person, the Dolphins first HOF QB stays quiet, just like he did in his playing days. Perhaps it is that mystery that keeps fans glued to him when he is around the team. It would make sense.

When the former QB walks into a room, he still commands it, he is a draw,; and people gravitate toward him.

23. Olindo Mare: K (1997 - 2006)

A kicker on a fan-favorite list might be surprising, but for Mare, it's a bit different. Mare is a Dolphins fan himself. Born in the shadows of their stadium, he fulfilled his dream of playing for his favorite team, something most fans only dream of.

Mare's Dolphins career put him at the top of the franchise's kickers. He made 245 of 303 field goal attempts in his Dolphins career. 20 years later, the closest to him is Jason Sanders with 187. Mare made 81% of his attempts and 98.4% of his extra points.

Today, Mare keeps to his family for the most part. He isn't prominent in the community and doesn't find himself at the center of Dolphins events, but his respect and love from Miami fans were never going to be from life after football.

Mare was a guy who never should have made it. An undrafted addition by the Giants who didn't make the team, Mare would join the Dolphins and carve out a 16-year NFL career when it was all over. Again, the love from the fans is because of his consistency on the field and his "just like us" upbringing off of it.

22. Channing Crowder: LB (2005 - 2010)

Crowder isn't going to make many of the Dolphins' all-time lists. In his six seasons, he was good, but never fully reached the status of being great. He dealt with injuries over his career that kept him from ascending further.

We are not talking about Crowder for his six Dolphins' seasons. We are talking about him because he is one of us, the fans, a voice that is heard across social media. And his stories from his time as a player over the years since he left the game have become some of the best in Dolphins lore.

Crowder has made himself a great career behind the mic and in front of the camera. His NFL takes are widely viewed, but Crowder himself is a people person as well. He regularly meets fans and talks to them like he has known them his entire life. It's refreshing. It doesn't matter where you are, say hello,; and he will smile, start up a conversation, and leave you laughing. It's rare for post-career athletes to engage like that with fans, but it speaks volumes about the man.

Dec 2, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake (91) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

21. Cameron Wake: DE (2009 - 2018)

Wake went from being an undrafted rookie to a member of the New York Giants during a short training camp in 2005. The CFL would become his home for the next three years. Then, in what many will say was former GM Jeff Ireland's best move, he signed a futures contract with the Dolphins.

2009 was the coming-out party for Wake. The last in a long line of successful defensive edge rushers that included Trace Armstrong tutoring Jason Taylor, and Taylor doing the same for Wake. The CFL transfer had a modest NFL opening with 5.5 sacks, but in 2010, the fanbase fell in love with the no-dressing raw salad eater.

Wake had 14 sacks in his sophomore season, the first of five total double-digit sack seasons on his way to 100.5 for his career. When Wake tore his Achilles and finished the play before going down, his legendary status was born.

For a generation of fans who only caught the tail end of Taylor's career, Wake has been the best DE for them. And for good reason. His play on the field spoke for itself, but off the field, Wake has maintained a quiet life that is further away from the game.

20. Reggie Roby: Punter (1983 - 1992)

An entire generation of fans, at one time or another, walked outside, picked up a football, and tried to punt the ball as high as they could. And every single one of them quickly hit the timer button on their watch to check their hang time.

That was thanks to Reggie Roby. The Dolphins' big-leg punter, Roby, with the incredibly high leg-kick release, would hit the time on his watch to record the time the ball was in the air. Roby was special and far more than just a punter. He landed 166 punts inside the 20-yard line. His net yard total was 20,153 yards in 10 years with the Dolphins on a staggering 555 punts.

Roby was a Pro Bowler, an All-Pro, and one of the most reliable punters in NFL history. He finished his career with a 43.3-yard-per-punt average.

Roby never got a chance to make an impact on the fans outside of the game. His play on the field and his interactions with fans during his playing career always kept him on a short list of favorites. His playing career came to an end in 1998 with a final swan song for the 49ers. Sadly, seven years later, Roby passed away. Even today, 21 years after his passing, he remains one of the most popular former Dolphins.

19. Earl Morrall: QB (1972 -1976)

I'm not sure anyone truly knew Morrall off the field who is still around today to talk about it. The quiet QB spent 21 seasons in the NFL. His short five seasons in Miami, however, led to a lifelong love that spanned more than three generations of fans.

Fans hear the name Morrall and immediately think of the undefeated season, and that's how it should be. Without Morrall taking over for the injured Bob Griese, that season may not have happened. While the season itself is legendary, Morrall is held in the highest regard.

In 2024, the Dolphins held a special event at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino for a celebration of the 50th anniversary of that 1972 team. Nearly every living member of that team was on hand. Morrall, of course, passed away 10 years prior. As the players' faces showed on a video screen, the families and the players in attendance clapped. Naturally, Don Shula drew the loudest applause, but when Morrall's face was on the screen, it was hypnotic. The raised volume of cheers and hands slapping together said everything anyone needed to know about the QB and what he meant to the franchise.

For fans, it was similar. A brief moment and a handshake, a nice " nice to meet you at an event, anything — but even those who never met him, got to know him, or so much as saw him from a distance knew that without him, the Dolphins' history books would look a lot different.

18. Manny Fernandez: DT (1968 - 1975)

The NFL history books would look at Fernandez a lot differently if it hadn't been for one Super Bowl VII voter. The story is simple: the guy charged with passing out the ballots fell asleep and then cast the only vote for MVP, or so the story goes. That voter saw Jake Scott's two interceptions and called it a day, but Fernandez posted 17 tackles, six solo, and a sack.

Off the field, Fernandez was one of a kind. He wrestled alligators in the Florida Everglades and even trapped one and carried it back to the Dolphins training facility,Dolphins', and put it in Don Shula's shower stall. Fernandez was the defense's version of Larry Csonka. Brutal on the field and a little crazy at times off of it.

In his later years, the DT became a favorite of the fans. Known for his handlebar mustache, Hernandez was always willing to meet with the fans wherever he was. He sometimes kept to a shtick of being a tough guy, because in his soul he was.

The Dolphins' 1972 team would not have been undefeated without him. He was the perfect front-trench guy for the Dolphins'front-trench defense and a reason why Miami made three consecutive Super Bowls. Fernandez was the guy who was never going to be anything but tough, and it made it that much harder to swallow when, in 2026, he suddenly passed away, leaving behind generations of fans.

17. Nat Moore: WR (1974 - 1986)

13 years in the NFL is a long time, but Moore's time in Miami didn't end when his playing career was over. Moore's name is on the Dolphins Honor Roll and the Walk of Fame; he was inducted into the University of Florida Hall of Fame and the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame. His work on the field was fantastic, but his work off of it made him a name that even today's youngest Dolphins fans know.

Moore joined the Dolphins' front office in 2013 and became the Vice President of Special Projects and Alumni Relations. Today he brings the past into the present. While working with Dolphins alumni, Moore connects those players to fans of today. He is a driving force of initiatives around South Florida, often lining up players to support those initiatives and, in the process, giving fans a connection they would not normally have.

On game days, it is not surprising to see Moore walking around the shadows of the stadium's concourse. He mingles with fans, takes pictures, and can be seen escorting or talking to other alumni. Moore continues to be a fan favorite simply because he is available.

On the field, Moore caught 510 passes for 7,546 yards and 74 touchdowns. A clutch receiver, he is well-known for being hit by two Jets defenders near their goal line. The collision, as he was jumping, sent him into a helicopter spin that, to this day, is often replayed.

16. Jim Mandich: TE (1970 - 1977)

"Alright Miami!" The voice of the Dolphins' game-day radio. Mandich reached more fans through his radio commentary on the Dolphins' game broadcasts. He reached an entirely new generation who didn't remember him as a member of the 1972 undefeated Dolphins.

Mandich's battle with cancer was part of the catalyst that started the Miami Dolphins Cycling Challenge, an event that raises massive amounts of money to support the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

On the field, Mandich was a tough, hard-nosed tight end who played in all three of the Dolphins' Super Bowls in the early 70s. He posted modest stat lines in his eight Dolphins seasons. 1,406 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns. His popularity never waned after leaving the NFL.

The Dolphins continue to honor Mandich. His name, like those before him on this list, is on the Dolphins Ring of Honor, but a picture of him and a plaque are in the broadcast booth where he called the games. Before there was NFL Sunday Ticket, Thursday Night Football, and even Sunday Night Football, thousands of fans tuned in to listen to the "Mad Dog" broadcast the games they couldn't see on TV. Mandich was, and still is, a generation's voice that connects them to the Dolphins.

Dec 31, 1994; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Dolphins linebacker (51) Bryan Cox prior to the game the Kansas City Chiefs in the 1994 AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Joe Robbie Stadium. The Dolphins defeated the Chiefs 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright Manny Rubio | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

15 Bryan Cox - LB (1991 - 1995)

One finger can say a lot. Two fingers can say a lot more. Cox being on this list shouldn't be surprising despite only playing for the Dolphins for five seasons. Statistically? You won't find him on my top-10 list, but he did earn a Pro Bowl in three of his five Dolphins seasons.

Cox may be the only player, including Jason Taylor, who ever left the Dolphins and eventually played for the Jets, and it didn't hurt his status among Dolphins fans. The entire career of Cox with the Dolphins can be summed up by one event, one entrance into a stadium, and because of that, fans will never forget him and will never hate him, even while he was playing with the Jets.

In 1993, the Dolphins entered Ralph Wilson Stadium for a game against the Bills. As the boos poured out of the stands, Cox saluted them with a double-handed single-finger salute that raced around Dolphins fandom in a time when there was no internet, no cell phones, and no social media. It was word of mouth around the NFL.

That singular moment, more than his 31.5 sacks and 939 tackles, became the war cry for Dolphins fans everywhere, and more than 30 years later, we are still talking about Bryan Cox as a result. Yes, sir, fans love him for it.

14. John Offerdahl: LB (1986 - 1993)

Had his career lasted longer, Offerdahl would be in the Hall of Fame. He was that good despite only posting 9.5 credited sacks. The NFL didn't count tackles during his playing days. The Dolphins linebacker won Defensive Rookie of the Year, All-Pro honors, and five consecutive Pro Bowls to start his career.

Offerdahl's career was cut short due to injuries that plagued his 8 seasons. In his entire NFL career, the LB completed only two full seasons, and even in his rookie year, he played in only 15 games. In fact, Offerdahl played in more than 10 games only four times.

Despite his shortened career, the former Dolphins LB was a fan favorite off the field. He consistently made appearances and interacted with fans at tailgate parties and opened several restaurants, Offerdahls, around South Florida. He often showed up daily and interacted with the customers.

Later, he would host a series of shows called "The Grid-Iron Griller," where he would show off his passion for food, football, and, of course, interacting with the fans. He continues to do so even today.

13. Kim Bokamper: DE (1977 - 1985)

Another former Dolphins player turned restaurant owner. Bokampers' was a hot spot for Saturday college football viewing and a must-stop on Sundays to watch the Dolphins and the rest of the NFL play. Centered in the middle was a studio-style box, and in the middle of it was Bokampers himself.

The legendary Dolphins bruiser was always mingling with his patrons and fans who showed up hoping to just get a glimpse of the former player who towered over everyone. His restaurants opened him up to the next generation of fans, but it's his on-air reporting for the Dolphins radio network that has his voice powering through to the latest generation.

Bokamper doesn't mince his words or his distaste for the team he played on for nine seasons. He is a Dolphins fan through and through and makes it known. On the field, he had 40 sacks, but tackles were counted back then. He was an impact player and part of the Dolphins' famed "Killer B's" defense of the mid-1980s.

Today, he can still be found in Fort Lauderdale at the only remaining Bokamper's sports bar and grill. After 17 years in Plantation, just a hop from Miami's previous training facility in Davie, FL, the location closed down.

12. O.J. McDuffie: WR (1993 - 2000)

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle zeroed in on the Dolphins' all-time receiving leaders. Duper, Clayton, Nat Moore, and Chris Chambers comfortably sat in the top-four spots. McDuffie was number five. And he will hold that for quite some time into the future. With Waddle and Hill gone, McDuffie sits at number five.

McDuffie was the last great WR of the Dan Marino era. He saw three head coaches: Don Shula and Dave Wannstedt. As the years went by, the Dolphins' relevance faded, and for a while, McDuffie was a player that only those who watched him remembered. Then, he and Seth Levit formed The Fish Tank podcast, and O.J. McDuffie's passion that was displayed on the field was now giving a new generation of fans a glimpse into what the rest of us got to see.

As a podcaster, McDuffie is a straight-shooter who calls it as he sees it. There isn't fluff, and that's something new fans appreciate. His passion for the team and his disgust over their failures are a common bond that fans of all generations share right along with him.

If you ever want to meet a Dolphins player, McDuffie is the easy one to find. He and the rest of the Fish Tank crew are often doing live pods at fan events around the Miami area, and they are always up for interacting with the fans.

11. Jim Kiick: RB (1968 - 1977)

There was a time when you couldn't mention Larry Csonka without mentioning Jim Kiick, and vice versa. The two were bread and butter in the early glory days of the Dolphins organization. Kiick fell somewhere in between the bruising style of Csonka's play and the speedy shifting of Mercury Morris.

He finished his Dolphins career in 1974 when he, Csonka, and Paul Warfield left for the World Football League. He would return to the NFL in 1976, but not with the Dolphins. He would spend that season with Denver, the last year he would contribute anything more than a single touch of the football.

In 1977, Kiick would play his final season splitting between the Broncos and the Washington Redskins. He would return to South Florida, where he was welcomed with open arms. His legacy with the Dolphins may have been tarnished in the eyes of the team, but the fans continued to embrace him all the way until his death in 2020.

Even as his years began to fade, Kiick was often seen at the stadium on game days talking with fans, shaking hands, and telling stories. He was quieter in those days, but gracious with his time until someone told him he had to go.

May 13, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerbacks coach Sam Madison talks to reporters during rookie minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

10. Sam Madison: CB (1997 - 2005)

If you are a Dolphins fan, or an NFL fan in general, and want to talk about football, Madison is the guy you need to call. The former Dolphins standout cornerback loves the game so much that he will talk endlessly until you tell him you have to go.

One of the big jokes among Dolphins' fan-run media sites is what it would look like if Madison and Mercury Morris sat down together. It would likely fill a full 24 hours. On the field, Madison and Patrick Surtain formed one of the best tandems in Dolphins history.

Madison played 12 years in the NFL, with his final three seasons with the Giants. Despite his 9 seasons in Miami, Dolphins fans cheered when, in 2007, Madison led the Giants with four interceptions and won a Super Bowl.

Today, Madison can be found coaching, but when the Dolphins call him to do an appearance, or a fan runs into him at a store or anywhere else, you would be hard-pressed to see Madison turn away. He truly represents the fans in a way that few others can.

9: Dwight Stephenson: Center (1980 -1987)

If you were lucky enough to watch Stephenson play, you would have seen a vicious, physically dominating center who was so good that, despite his injury-shortened career, he was still elected to the Hall of Fame. If you met him after his career was over, you would not see that same guy who destroyed defensive linemen.

Stephenson is one of the nicest people fans can interact with. Even today, long after his career is over, his size is intimidating despite only being 6'2. A second-round pick in 1980, Stephenson played with Bob Griese, David Woodley, and Dan Marino in a span of just 8 years.

In 1983, Stephenson made his first Pro Bowl and would make the roster every year until his retirement. Today, Stephenson remains one of those players who will get fans running toward him.

His knee injury was too much for him to continue his career. Had his career started now, the injury would likely seem insignificant by today's standards or surgical recovery, but at the time, it wasn't something he could work through. 1987 wasn't a good year for the Dolphins, who finished 8-7, lost Marino for four games, and ultimately said goodbye to one of the best centers in NFL history.

8: Mark Duper: WR (1982 - 1992)

Unlike his fellow "Mark's Brother" Mark Clayton, Duper spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the Miami Dolphins. Like his namesake brother, Duper became a start with Marino at quarterback. He had three Pro Bowls and posted 8,869 yards receiving and 59 touchdowns.

Known to fans by the nickname "Super Duper," Mark became a popular pinup with a widely sold poster of him dressed like Superman. Duper was a bit quieter than Clayton, who wasn't afraid to complain from time to time about not getting the ball enough.

Duper made his career as the serious threat receiver that Marino looked to often, but it's hard to separate the two as their impact on the fanbase remains strong 36 years after his retirement.

7: Mark Clayton: WR (1983 - 1992)

Most Dolphins fans don't realize that Clayton was drafted in the same class as Dan Marino, albeit seven rounds later. Clayton and Marino formed a quick bond over their rookie status, and like the QB, it didn't take long to have the same impact on the fans. Clayton continues to involve himself with the fans through events.

Clayton has become a top draw for fans who attend those events. He is cordial and, more importantly, often makes himself available.

In his 10 years with the Dolphins, Clayton put up numbers that rival some of the Hall of Fame receivers already enshrined, but it is unlikely he will even join them. He finished his career with 8,643 yards and 84 touchdowns. Clayton's time with the Dolphins made him an icon and helped make Marino a HOF QB.

Dec 8, 1996; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins tackle Richmond Webb (78) in action against the New York Giants at Dolphin Stadium. FILE PHOTO; Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

6: Richmond Webb - LT (1990 - 2000)

Webb is the only player on this list who holds the distinction of being every fan's friend. It's not hyperbole. Webb will accept nearly everyone's friend request on social media; he regularly interacts with fans on different platforms, chats with them during games, and even sends Happy Birthday wishes to those fans. But on the field...Webb was perfection.

He had seven consecutive Pro Bowl appearances to start his NFL career and was a member of the NFL's All-90s team. Webb was named an All-Pro twice and was named Rookie of the Year by Sporting News and UPI. The only thing missing in his career is the Hall of Fame jacket.

Dolphins fans continue to enjoy the interactions with the stellar left tackle. Many see him as not being in the Hall of Fame simply because Dan Marino was too quick with his release, making Webb's job easier, but his body of work is hard to overlook. Each year, as the HOF announces its finalists, Webb is the first on social media to congratulate the guys who made it.

5. Mercury Morris: RB (1969 - 1975)

You don't have to be in the Hall of Fame to make the fans love you. Morris was a solid running back who worked well next to Csonka and Jim Kiick, but on his own, he was good but never quite elite. Morris made his name with fans after football.

The 1972 "Perfect Season" was worn loud and proud on Morris' sleeve, perhaps more than on the sleeves of others. Every member of that team holds a level of pride we will never fathom, but Morris brought it to the people. He merchandised it; he took the accomplishment to the media, waved it in their faces, and dared other teams to repeat it.

When the Patriots came close in 2007, Morris was ready to welcome them to "Perfectville," and when they lost, he made sure everyone remembered there had only been one. Morris was a Dolphins fan as much as all of us. He didn't hold himself to a higher standard or carry a celebrity demeanor. He did carry a voice.

If there is one thing every fan, media person, or anyone else would say at the mention of his name today, it would be that he loved to talk about football, and once he got going, it could go on for hours. Morris loved and respected the fanbase as much as they did him.

4. Jason Taylor: DE (1997 - 2007, 2009, 2011)

He played for the New York Jets and is still loved by every single Dolphins fan around the world. Taylor was another one of Bill Parcells' mistakes. He sent him to the Redskins where he almost died after an injury caused a blood disease. He came back a year later and then left again.

A first ballot Hall of Famer, Taylor quickly made his mark on the Dolphins. A constant and consistent threat to the opposing quarterbacks he faced, his 67 QB hits were dwarfed by his 139.5 sacks, his 6 returned fumbles for touchdowns, three pick-six touchdowns.

Taylor's Cinderella story as a 3rd round draft pick was nearly capped by a scoop and score fumble recovery that he took in for a touchdown. The running back was ruled down by contact. When the final second ticked off, Taylor was carried off the field on the shoulders of his teammates.

Taylor is more than just a legend on the field. Through the Jason Taylor Foundation, his work in the community is unmatched.

3. Zach Thomas: LB, (1996 - 2008)

Thomas was never meant to be a football star, let alone a Hall of Fame linebacker. Thomas was too small, too rigid, too everything a pro-football defender wasn't, but ask a fan who their favorite player was, and you will get a lot of "Zach Thomas."

Thomas stands out as one of the best from the Jimmy Johnson-era Dolphins. One of the last pure grinders the Dolphins drafted. A 5th-round miracle of sorts. By the time his 12 seasons in Miami came to an end, he had seven Pro Bowls and 1,734 tackles, but his lasting memory with Miami may have been his exit.

Dolphins fans were not thrilled with the way Thomas was treated by Bill Parcells in 2008. He was cast off, cut, sent to the curb, but on his way out, he kicked and pulled the parking sign that he had held for so many years, and just like that, there was another reason for fans to latch on. When Jimmy Johnson told Thomas he was elected to the Hall of Fame, Dolphins fans cried right along with him.

Dec 24, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Hall of Famer Dan Marino walks onto the field prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

2. Dan Marino, QB (1983-1999)

The 1983 NFL Draft remains one of the most discussed first rounds in history. 5 quarterbacks, three of them Hall of Famers, and a Don Shula decision that would change the entire future of the organization.

Taken with the 27th pick in the round, the Dolphins not only got the steal of the draft, but fans also found a new legend to hang their hopes on. To this day, many fans credit watching Marino as a reason they are Dolphins fans.

No one generates more buzz from fans than Dan "The Man." It takes one trip to a Dolphins game to see Marino walk across the field for fans to start screaming his name. See him in a restaurant, and fans are clamoring for a look. Marino is carved on the Mt. Rushmore of Dolphins history, and that isn't likely to change in our lifetime.

In a way, Marino's not winning a Super Bowl has made him more endearing to the fans. His stats are legendary in a time when the rules of the league favored the defenses far more than they do today.

1. Larry Csonka: RB (1968 - 1979)

Csonka's toughness was already on display before Don Shula came to Miami. Shula just made him meaner and more central to the offense. Shula made him into an NFL giant; Csonka made himself into a celebrity. His first Pro Bowl came in Shula's first year, 1970; his first 1,000-yard season came a year later. His Hall of Fame induction came 16 years after that.

The name Csonka doesn't immediately conjure images of Super Bowls, MVPs, or even an undefeated season; it's violence. Csonka was so physical on the gridiron that he is one of the few offensive players in NFL history to be flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty for running someone over while carrying the ball.

On the field, Csonka could have played on the defensive side of the ball. He made some of the best HOF defenders look like rookies.

Fans love the way Csonka's life has unfolded. Alaskan fishing trips on his own television show, book signings, and availability. Csonka, the retired football player, was softer, but looked like he could run through you even while clutching a cane. There has never been a time when he didn't pose for a picture, interact with a fan, or sign his name. He didn't ask what for; he just smiled, chatted, and made a connection that the fan would never forget.