The Dolphins created a roster "issue" that they would love to have more of

In the NFL, teams don't want problems. The entire offseason for the Miami Dolphins was designed to eliminate, reduce, and fix the team's problems. In the process, they created one that is actually a good thing.

The infusion of youth through the draft and the undrafted signings will create both starting and fringe competitions that will give Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan tough decisions to make.

Competition is always welcomed, but it also creates a problem, but a good one.

Miami Dolphins biggest camp battle could lead to a trade no one saw coming

As each day closes and the next begins, speculation regarding the future of Jordyn Brooks continues to be discussed. The player who should be talked about more, however, is Tyrel Dodson.

Dodson, like Brooks, is entering the final year of his contract. He was a starter who registered more than 100 tackles last year, but was still overshadowed by Brooks. He could be enticing for a team looking to improve its own linebacker unit.

Matt Infante of PFSN.com called this camp battle "A good problem to have" in their latest Dolphins fan newsletter. He isn't wrong.

Drafting Jacob Rodriguez and Kyle Louis gives the Dolphins hungry competitors who want to start. The problem for the Dolphins is that they need to decide what is best for their present and their future.

Camp is going to separate players, and the linebacker room should be watched closely. If Rodriguez develops quickly, Miami will face a tough decision about who will start.

It's a great situation to be in. It means they (hopefully) did something right. This competition will probably be the most watched in camp. No other position competition is as intriguing because whoever loses is still a quality starting talent.

Dodson's situation is interesting. So far, Miami has shown little interest in getting him under contract beyond this year. Dodson, who spent 9 games with the Seahawks and 8 with Miami, combined for 107 yards in 2024. In 2025, he upped his total to 129 tackles.

Dodson, Brooks, and Rodriguez could be considered the defensive captains at some point as well. All three will likely take on the role of the defense's signal caller, the "green-dot" captain, if you will.

The Dolphins created a perfect problem on their defense. Hopefully, they can create more of those problems year-to-year; that's what makes teams better.