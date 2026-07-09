The Dolphins may have the next Amon-Ra St. Brown ready to emerge in 2026

The Miami Dolphins are about to embark on a potentially long rebuild, but they don't have to look very far back in time to see how quickly things can change.

Back in 2021, the Detroit Lions were embarking on the post-Matthew Stafford era of their franchise. They opted for a strategy familiar to Dolphins fans in 2026 — a total teardown — to usher in the new period with clean books after one particularly difficult season. The Lions did wind up going 3–13–1 that year.

The season wasn't a complete wash, however. They found that in their fourth-round gamble on wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, they hit big. The rookie hauled in 90 receptions for 912 yards and five TDs. St. Brown pounced on the opportunity a thin receiving corps presented and totaled the fifth-most yards by a rookie in 2021, trailing only top-10 picks Kyle Pitts, Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle (forever a Dolphin in our hearts), and DeVonta Smith.

Fast forward to 2026, and the Dolphins find themselves in a nearly identical position. With the team's starting receivers set to be Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, and Malik Washington, it's safe to say that there will be plenty of rotation for Miami's wideouts this season, and one rookie could be perfectly suited to take advantage of it.

Kevin Coleman Jr. might be on the verge of becoming a household name, so long as he pounces on the opportunity with the Miami Dolphins

For whatever reason, it appears the receivers who make the easiest transition to the NFL are those who call the slot position home. Perhaps it's because of the frequent matchups with burly linebackers in the middle of the field or the difficulty of pressing a receiver that's firmly entrenched in the mosh pit. In any case, that should be music to Kevin Coleman Jr.'s ears.

Coleman Jr. joined the Dolphins as a fifth-round draft pick by way of Missouri. The well-traveled receiver totaled 166 grabs, 2,026 yards (this just has to be his year), and nine TDs over three seasons with three programs (Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri).

For his efforts in 2025, Pro Football Focus gave him a 79.8 grade, good for 59th in the country out of a whopping 679 qualifiers. He was sure-handed with only two drops on 80 targets and proved elusive with the ball in his hands. He totaled 370 yards after the catch (52% of his yardage), a figure that compares favorably to the five receivers who were selected in Round 1.

Player Name Total Rec. Yards Total Yards After Catch % of Yards After Catch Carnell Tate 793 198 25% Jordyn Tyson 711 263 37% Makai Lemon 1,156 502 43% KC Concepcion 919 440 48% Omar Cooper Jr. 804 414 51% Kevin Coleman Jr. 715 370 52%

As a team that clearly prizes YAC ability, fans can rest assured that the Dolphins' new coaching staff will use Kevin Coleman to his full potential. The ability to make people miss once the ball is in hand is crucial at the NFL level. When all is said and done, Miami may be entering 2027 with one fewer question at wide receiver.