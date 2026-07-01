This rookie could become the Dolphins' biggest surprise in 2026

Where, oh where have all the wide receivers gone? That is the question many Miami Dolphins fans have been asking themselves this offseason, and for good reason. In a single offseason, star pass catchers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were both sent packing by new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan as part of his systematic teardown of the roster.

In the case of Hill, his devastating knee injury suffered early last season and his massive 2026 cap hit all but forced Sullivan to say goodbye to the All-Pro wideout. Waddle's departure, however, was seemingly about questions regarding his fit on a team strapped for cash and likely years away from competing. Still, somebody has to catch passes from new starting quarterback Malik Willis, right?

As fun as it may sound to simply run the ball 50 times a game with De'Von Achane/Willis/Ollie Gordon, that isn't going to work for a team likely to be trailing most of the time. That's why Sullivan took three wide receivers in this year's NFL Draft: Third-round picks Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell, and fifth-round pick Kevin Coleman Jr. But, despite being drafted the latest of the three, it's Coleman who I believe will shock Dolphins' fans and lead the team in receiving yards this season.

Kevin Coleman Jr. is the rookie Miami Dolphins fans should be watching out for in 2026

Coleman may seem like a strange choice as Miami's leading receiver in 2026, even with the lack of established starters currently on the roster. He is a smaller (5'10", 180 pounds) receiver who played almost exclusively from the slot in all four of his college seasons. He never cracked 1,000 yards, and he doesn't have any truly dominant traits that indicate he can become a star player.

Where he shines, though, is his route running and reliability. Coleman showed the ability to create separation throughout his college career, at the Senior Bowl, and at the NFL Combine, showing teams that he is a perfect fit for any offense. He was credited with just seven career drops on 271 targets, according to Pro Football Focus. He even posted a career contested catch rate of 53.7%, higher than that of many players much bigger and physically more gifted than he is.

It's his toughness and willingness to run routes over the middle that really impressed me while watching him at Missouri in 2025, and I believe the Dolphins got a steal by nabbing him on Day 3. Even though Douglas and Bell were drafted much earlier, Coleman is far more pro-ready than either of them (especially with Bell still recovering from a knee injury).

Will one, if not both, surpass him eventually? Maybe, but I have a hard time seeing a path for that to happen this season. Once training camp gets underway, it won't take long for the coaching staff to notice his quickness, strong hands, and ability to make defenders miss. If he gets plenty of action in the preseason, I expect him to beat up on backup defensive backs and show that he plays the game at a different speed than them.

If Malik Willis is going to have a successful first season as the Dolphins' QB, he will need to find somebody he can rely on in key situations. If I had to put money on a receiver currently in the building to fill that role, it would be Coleman.