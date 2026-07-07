The Dolphins trade pass rush for protection in this 2024 NFL redraft

NFL Draft redrafts are all the rage in media circles. Nothing like going back in time to redo a draft that can't be changed. It really only serves to remind Miami Dolphins fans how much the team missed on their draft picks at that time.

Chris Grier's entire NFL career with the Dolphins could be a redraft if we are being honest, and most fans would believe that, having the knowledge we have now, he would still draft the wrong players.

The latest "redraft" comes from CBS Sports, where they took a deeper look into what each team would have done in 2024, had they had the chance to do it differently. Honestly, their choice for the Dolphins is a mistake.

CBS Sports redraft fails to move the needle for the Miami Dolphins

We can forget about all the quarterbacks changing positions on the front end. Drake Maye, number one overall, would still be a head-scratcher despite his ability to carve up bad teams in 2025.

Miami held the 21st pick in that draft. They selected Penn State defensive edge rusher Chop Robinson. The Nittany Lion alumnus has all the tools to turn around his NFL career. It started out quite promising before he regressed in 2025.

In the CBS redraft, they have the Dolphins taking offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga. Fuaga was taken by the Saints at pick 14 in that year's draft. In his two seasons with the Saints, he has started every game he has played in at tackle, but he missed four games last year.

This isn't a horrible pick, but the Dolphins took tackle Patrick Paul in round two, and frankly, I doubt there is a Dolphins fan anywhere who would rather have an average Fuaga instead of a promising monster like Paul.

I suppose, in theory, drafting a tackle in round one would not have kept Grier from drafting Paul in round two, but it wouldn't make sense.

This re-draft saw Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner fall past Miami. He might have been the better of the two had they had the choice, but the best option might have been linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who went originally in round two to the Packers.

If given the choice between Robinson and Paul over Fuaga and someone else, I think I might stick with who the Dolphins actually drafted. This new regime might actually know how to develop talent.

No matter how you dissect up the draft, the Dolphins' biggest problems were not in rounds one or two. If we could get a do-over, it might be trading up for Jaylen Wright and giving up a 2026 third-round pick to get him. It might be drafting Mohamed Kamara in round five, Patrick McMorris in round six, and Tahj Washington in round seven.