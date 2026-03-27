The UFL is a Dolphins reunion tour nobody asked for but everyone should watch

For more than a decade, from 2007 (the dissolution of NFL Europe) to 2019 (the launch of the Alliance of American Football), draft busts and young players out of chances at the NFL level were left without much of a choice. While the Canadian Football League has been going strong all along, there is a very short list of players who've made it to the NFL after crossing the border (Cameron Wake being the obvious outlier for Miami Dolphins fans).

Then there was the gimmicky Arena Football League, which played games that supposedly resembled the same sport, but judging by the difficulty players endured trying to get back into the NFL, it wasn't the most fruitful endeavor. In 2019, the AAF started a domino effect that led to the XFL, then the USFL, and finally the UFL that — while the leagues themselves struggled to stay afloat — provided a real avenue back onto an NFL roster for dozens of players.

While some fans likely wish such leagues existed for the likes of one-time dart throws like Clyde Gates, Brandon Doughty, and Leonte Carroo, there are plenty of former Dolphins for whom it's not too late.

In honor of the March 27 UFL season kickoff, here are five former Dolphins who will be competing in the UFL this season with eyes on getting back into the league.

Multiple former Miami Dolphins will try to use the UFL as a way back to the NFL

Cornerback Cam Smith, Columbus Aviators

The Dolphins' top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Cam Smith, was a major disappointment in Miami. Over two seasons, he suited up in 21 games, making 18 tackles and not much else in terms of impact. He was unceremoniously released in 2025 after being unable to overcome the injury woes that plagued him for his entire career.

The former Gamecock will look to rebound after allowing a 101.6 passer rating in his coverage area in his time with the Dolphins. Still only 25 years old, Smith possesses prototypical measurements at 6'1" and 186 lbs with 4.43 speed to boot. If he's able to get his college mojo back, it shouldn't surprise anyone if he's on an NFL roster this summer.

If he can turn things around, it will be under the guidance of former Miami Dolphins draft bust Ted Ginn Jr., who is the head coach of the Columbus Aviators. What a time to be alive.

Wide receivers Erik Ezukanma and Braylon Sanders, DC Defenders

If you tune in to a Defenders game this season, you might momentarily think you're watching a 2023 Miami Dolphins preseason game. With 2022 fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma and former undrafted rookie Braylon Sanders on hand, the Defenders even have Keke Coutee — who spent two weeks with the Dolphins in the 2023 offseason — making plays for their QB.

Ezukanma was expected to be the next unheralded Texas Tech Red Raider to outperform his draft slot in Miami, a la Jakeem Grant and Wes Welker. Alas, it was for naught, and his impact with the Dolphins was largely forgettable. Despite being a receiver, Ezukanma ended up with more career rushes (five for 22 yards) than receptions (one for three yards). Like Cam Smith, he has youth on his side. Still only 26 years old, Ezukanma has a chance to impress an NFL team this spring.

Sanders, on the other hand, came to Miami with almost no expectations. As an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss, he made the practice squad following the 2022 offseason. He wound up playing in three games for the Dolphins, reeling in two passes for 17 yards. He and Ezukanma will try to become the UFL's version of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in DC.

Wide receiver Kirk Merritt, Houston Gamblers

Kirk Merritt was one in the long line of undrafted wideouts to get unbelievably hyped by Dolphins fans for his preseason exploits, only to fade when the games mattered. Merritt came to Miami as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Arkansas State, but was unable to show his skills early, as the preseason was canceled due to COVID-19.

In 2021, however, he showed something, hauling in six receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason. He wound up making the practice squad and appeared in four games for the Dolphins, notching one reception for 13 yards — the lone catch of his NFL career. After two years with the Saints, he moved on to the UFL, where he now enters his third season with the Houston franchise.

Wide receiver Daewood Davis, Birmingham Stallions

Like Merritt, Davis was an undrafted rookie wideout that Dolphins fans had high hopes for. Just before joining the Dolphins, he had a breakout season for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. His 67 receptions, 873 yards, and seven TDs, coupled with his 6'2" frame, had fans believing he could be a welcome complement to the diminutive wideouts the Dolphins had on hand.

Unfortunately, Davis is memorable for being the player who was frighteningly knocked unconscious while attempting to make a grab in a Dolphins–Jaguars preseason game. The game was ultimately suspended as then-head coach Mike McDaniel stated, "The two teams agreed that football shouldn't be played anymore tonight."

The Florida native had another NFL opportunity with the Panthers in 2024 that was derailed by injury. The hope remains that he could get another shot and stay healthy enough to see it through.

For a trip down obscure Miami Dolphins memory lane, here is the full list of Dolphins suiting up for the UFL in 2026:

Birmingham Stallions: OL Mason Brooks, OL Jackson Carman, WR Daewood Davis, RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

Columbus Aviators: OL Aaron Monteiro, CB Cam Smith, RB Zaquandre White.

Dallas Renegades: EDGE Taco Charlton, OL Keaton Sutherland.

DC Defenders: WR Keke Coutee, WR Erik Ezukanma, WR Braylon Sanders, CB Bryce Thompson.

Houston Gamblers: LB Eugene Asante, OL Kellen Diesch, OL Tedi Kushi, DL Rashard Lawrence, WR Kai Locksley, OL Jalen McKenzie, WR Kirk Merritt.

Louisville Kings: WR Tarik Black, DL Josiah Bronson, CB Cameron Dantzler, OL James Tunstall.

Orlando Storm: CB Mark Gilbert, DT Isaiah Mack.

St.Louis Battlehawks: DL Neil Farrell Jr., WR Gary Jennings, DL Leonard Payne.