This Dolphins WR might finally be out of chances as OTAs approach

One Miami Dolphins addition already may be signaling an end to a veteran receiver's 53-man roster hopes.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was a smart free-agent addition back in March. While he has yet to take a single snap in camp for the Dolphins, there are high expectations. Westbrook-Ikhine has five years of experience, and while he hasn't been a regular starter (39 starts in five years), he won't be expected to start in Miami.

The Dolphins are top-heavy with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Westbrook-Ikhine should easily assume the role of the third receiver, but it will be interesting to see if Miami uses him inside or moves Waddle inside and puts Westbrook-Ikhine on the boundary.

The Dolphins also have Malik Washington coming back after showing improvement throughout his rookie year, and Tahj Washington will get to show what he can do after missing most of his rookie season due to injury.

The future of Erik Ezukanma is reaching a finale with the Dolphins

EZ-E, as he is called, has managed to make it through a few seasons but has yet to make any real impact for the Dolphins. He has not started a single game and has only appeared in five total in three years. His time with Miami may be coming to an end. If the Dolphins add another receiver, it likely spells the end of his tenure.

It is possible the Dolphins could keep him on the practice squad, but it's an honest question to ask why. His production has been poor, and he has come nowhere close to what you would expect from a fourth-round draft pick — another mistake by Chris Grier.

Even if the Dolphins make no other moves at the position this offseason, it's unlikely Ezukanma can hang on to that sixth spot if Miami keeps that many.

